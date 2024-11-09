Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAF Articles

    Michigan vs. Indiana: Will the Hoosiers remain unbeaten?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Michigan vs. Indiana

    Michigan will head to Bloomington to take on Hoosiers. With Indiana listed as 14.5-point favorites and the total at 49.5 points what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Michigan vs. Indiana prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    183 Michigan (+14.0) at 184 Indiana (-14.0); o/u 49.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

    Memorial Stadium

    TV: CBS

    Michigan vs. Indiana Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 87% of bets are on Indiana. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

    Michigan dropped to 38-17, losing to Oregon 38-17 last week. Davis Warren is expected to start again at quarterback as the Wolverines travel to Indiana to face the Hoosiers.

    Indiana Hoosiers Game Notes

    Indiana improved to 9-0 beating Michigan 47-10 on November 2nd. Kurtis Rourke threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns. The Hoosiers look to improve to 10-0 on the year.

    Michigan vs. Indiana BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Indiana. I want no part of Michigan for the rest of this season, especially against the Hoosiers who are destroying everyone. The Wolverines don’t have the offense to compete with the Hoosiers. Indiana looks extremely focused, I think they win this game by 20+ points.  

    Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction: Indiana -14

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com