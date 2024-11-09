Michigan vs. Indiana: Will the Hoosiers remain unbeaten?

Michigan will head to Bloomington to take on Hoosiers. With Indiana listed as 14.5-point favorites and the total at 49.5 points what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Michigan vs. Indiana prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

183 Michigan (+14.0) at 184 Indiana (-14.0); o/u 49.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Memorial Stadium

TV: CBS

Michigan vs. Indiana Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 87% of bets are on Indiana. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Michigan dropped to 38-17, losing to Oregon 38-17 last week. Davis Warren is expected to start again at quarterback as the Wolverines travel to Indiana to face the Hoosiers.

Indiana Hoosiers Game Notes

Indiana improved to 9-0 beating Michigan 47-10 on November 2nd. Kurtis Rourke threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns. The Hoosiers look to improve to 10-0 on the year.

Michigan vs. Indiana BETTING PREDICTION

Take Indiana. I want no part of Michigan for the rest of this season, especially against the Hoosiers who are destroying everyone. The Wolverines don’t have the offense to compete with the Hoosiers. Indiana looks extremely focused, I think they win this game by 20+ points.

Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction: Indiana -14