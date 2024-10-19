Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Michigan vs. Illinois: Can Michigan cover the number?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Michigan vs. Illinois

    The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Champaign to take on the Illini. Are the Wolverines a smart bet to cover as 3.5-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Michigan vs. Illinois prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    375 Michigan (-3.5) at 376 Illinois (+3.5); o/u 44

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

    Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

    TV: CBS

    Michigan vs. Illinois: Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

    Michigan dropped to 4-2 after losing to Washington by 10 points on October 5th. Jack Tuttle is expected to get the start under center for the Wolverines against the Illini.

    Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

    Illinois moved to 5-1, beating Purdue 50-49 last Saturday. Luke Altmyer had a big afternoon throwing for 379 yards and 3 TD’s. The Fighting Illini will need a much better defensive performance if they want to knock off the Wolverines at home on Saturday.

    Michigan vs. Illinois BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Michigan. I know Illinois won last week and wins and losses are all that matters, but giving up 49 points to Purdue is unacceptable. The Wolverines should get a boost under center with Tuttle under center, he is a veteran guy that is capable of completing passes. This Wolverines defense is very good still, Michigan covers this number on the road.

    Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction: Michigan -3.5

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com