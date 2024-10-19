Michigan vs. Illinois: Can Michigan cover the number?

The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Champaign to take on the Illini. Are the Wolverines a smart bet to cover as 3.5-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Michigan vs. Illinois prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

375 Michigan (-3.5) at 376 Illinois (+3.5); o/u 44

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

TV: CBS

Michigan vs. Illinois: Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Michigan dropped to 4-2 after losing to Washington by 10 points on October 5th. Jack Tuttle is expected to get the start under center for the Wolverines against the Illini.

Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

Illinois moved to 5-1, beating Purdue 50-49 last Saturday. Luke Altmyer had a big afternoon throwing for 379 yards and 3 TD’s. The Fighting Illini will need a much better defensive performance if they want to knock off the Wolverines at home on Saturday.

Michigan vs. Illinois BETTING PREDICTION

Take Michigan. I know Illinois won last week and wins and losses are all that matters, but giving up 49 points to Purdue is unacceptable. The Wolverines should get a boost under center with Tuttle under center, he is a veteran guy that is capable of completing passes. This Wolverines defense is very good still, Michigan covers this number on the road.

Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction: Michigan -3.5