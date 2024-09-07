Michigan State vs. Maryland CFB Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked Michigan State heads to College Park to face unranked Maryland at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on the Big Ten Network. Can the Terrapins cover the 8.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Michigan State vs. Maryland betting prediction.

Michigan State is 1-0 straight up this season and 0-1 against the spread. They beat Florida Atlantic last week and have yet to lose a game this season.

Maryland is 1-0 straight up this season and 1-0 against the spread. They defeated UConn in Week 1 and have yet to drop a game this year.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Matchup & Betting Odds

331 Michigan State Spartans (+8.5) at 332 Maryland Terrapins (-8.5); o/u 44.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Maryland Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Michigan State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

Michigan State defensive back Dillon Tatum (lower body) and wide receiver Alante Brown (upper body) will both sit out Saturday’s game against Maryland. Tatum has 62 total tackles in 22 career games.

Spartans defensive back Khalil Majeed is doubtful to play on Saturday due to a lower-body injury. He had 19 total tackles for Michigan State last year.

Michigan State tight end Wyatt Hook and defensive lineman Avery Dunn are both questionable with undisclosed injuries heading into Saturday’s road tilt with Maryland. Dunn had 12 total tackles in 10 games last year.

Maryland Terrapins Game Notes

Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Wright will sit out Saturday’s contest due to an undisclosed injury. Wright started 11 games for Buffalo last season.

Terrapins defensive back Lloyd Irvin, wide receiver Jahmari Powell-Wonson, offensive lineman Deandre Duffus, defensive back Kevis Thomas, and defensive lineman Quashon Fuller are all listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest due to undisclosed injuries. The biggest loss of that group would likely be Quashon Fuller, who racked up 25 total tackles and 3 sacks in 10 games of action for the Terps last season.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Betting Trends

The under is 15-10 in Michigan State’s games since the start of the 2022 season.

The under is 14-13 in Maryland’s games since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Michigan State is 8-7-1 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2015 season.

Maryland is 5-8 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of the 2015 season.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Betting Prediction

The Spartans have largely dominated the Terrapins since the latter school moved to the Big Ten. In 9 meetings between Michigan State and Maryland, the Spartans are 6-3 straight up. The Terrapins are 5-4 ATS in those contests, however. The difference here is the number. Maryland has never been favored by more than 7.5 points in any of the previous 9 matchups between these two schools.

This line opened at Maryland -7.5, shot up to Maryland -9.5, and seems to have settled at Maryland -8.5. Michigan State has lost its last two games against Maryland by an average of 18 points per game. The Spartans have a new head coach this season in former Oregon State headman Jonathan Smith. I think a different head coach helps Michigan State achieve a different result. I’m taking the Spartans and the points on the road in College Park on Saturday.