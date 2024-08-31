Miami vs. Florida CFB Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Number 19 Miami heads to Gainesville to face unranked Florida at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on ABC and ESPN+. Can the Gators cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Keep reading for our Miami vs. Florida betting prediction.

Miami went 7-6 straight up last season and 6-7 against the spread. Their best win came against Clemson and their worst loss came against Rutgers.

Florida went 5-7 straight up last season and 4-8 against the spread. Their best win came against Tennessee, and their worst loss came against Kentucky.

Miami vs. Florida Matchup & Betting Odds

185 Miami Hurricanes (-2.5) at 186 Florida Gators (+2.5); o/u 54.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 31, 2024

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Miami vs. Florida Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Miami. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

Miami will start Washington State transfer Cam Ward at quarterback this season. The 6’2” senior from West Columbia, TX had a solid season last year. In 12 games for the Cougars, Ward threw for 3,735 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions while also running for 144 yards and 8 touchdowns. Ward’s dual-treat ability has raised the ceiling of the Hurricanes’ offense in 2024.

The Canes also added a new running back to their roster via the transfer portal, former Oregon State halfback Damien Martinez. Last year, Martinez ran for 1,185 yards and 9 touchdowns in 12 games of action. He has averaged over 1,000 rushing yards per year in his first two collegiate campaigns, and should get there again if he can stay healthy this season.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Florida tight end Keon Zipperer (knee), wide receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars (knee), wide receiver Andy Jean (wrist), and defensive lineman Jamari Lyons (ankle) will all miss Saturday’s home date with Miami.

Gators tight end Gavin Hill is doubtful with an arm injury, wide receiver Tank Hawkins is questionable to play with a shoulder injury, and running back Cam Carroll is probable to play with a knee injury. Florida’s depth will likely be tested right away against a ranked Miami team this weekend.

Miami vs. Florida Betting Trends

Miami is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games against Florida.

The Hurricanes went 3-2 ATS as the road team last season.

Florida went 2-4 ATS as the home team last season.

Florida went 2-4 ATS against ranked opponents last season.

Miami vs. Florida Betting Prediction

This is Year 3 for Miami head coach Mario Cristobal. In his first year with the Hurricanes, Cristobal went 5-7. The next year (2023) he went 7-6 and made the Pinstripe Bowl. This season, the expectations are a lot higher. Miami is ranked #19 in the country and has the second-best odds to win the ACC, behind Clemson. It’s worth noting that in Cristobal’s third year at Oregon, his team went 12-2, won the Pac-12, and then won the Rose Bowl. Cristobal’s quarterback that year was Justin Herbert. His quarterback this year is Cam Ward. In what will likely be a banner year for the Hurricanes, I like them to get their season started with a bang: a road win over an in-state rival. I’m laying the points with Miami on the road in Gainesville in this Sunshine State showdown.