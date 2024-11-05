Close Menu

    Miami-Ohio vs. Ball State Prediction: Is Under Best Bet?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Miami Ohio vs. Ball State

    MACtion heads to Muncie, IN on Tuesday night when the Miami Ohio vs. Ball State matchup kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the Redhawks laying 12 points and the total sitting at 48 points, what’s the smart bet tonight in this conference matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Miami Ohio Redhawks (-12) at Ball State Cardinals (+12); o/u 48

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 5, 2024

    Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

    TV: ESPN

    Miami-Ohio vs. Ball State Public Betting: Bettors taking Points

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Ball State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Gabbert throws one TD in blowout

    Brett Gabbert was 10-for-12 passing for 165 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 46-7 win over Central Michigan. Gabbert exited the RedHawk’s blowout win in the first half with an undisclosed injury, but he was able to return in the second half. He was still pretty solid in the matchup, but he didn’t need to be utilized much in the victory. The senior quarterback will have ample time to nurse whatever injury he faces as he’ll have a bye week before he takes on Ball State on Nov. 5.

    Semonza tosses two touchdowns vs. NIU

    Kadin Semonza completed 20 of 33 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 25-23 win over Northern Illinois. Semonza piled together a solid performance for the Cardinals in the team’s close win against the Huskies. The underclassman starter found both of his passing touchdowns in the first half, and a lower scoring second half aided by Ball State’s defense gave them an eventual win. He now has 1,749 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year.

    Miami-OH is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Ball State

    Miami-OH is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    Ball State is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Ball State’s last 8 games

    Miami-Ohio vs. Ball State Prediction

    Take the under. The last three meetings between these two teams all fell well below the total. The Redhawks beat the Cardinals 24-17 in 2021, but that was the highest-scoring game between these two teams over the last three years. Miami Ohio beat Ball State 18-17 two years ago and 17-15 last season. This total is low, but it’s low for a reason.

    Miami-Ohio vs. Ball State Prediction: UNDER 48

