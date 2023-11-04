    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Miami Hurricanes vs. N.C. State Wolfpack Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mark Williams

    Following their home win over Virginia, will Miami come through on Saturday in Raleigh? Or will N.C. State cover as a 6-point underdog? Keep reading for our Miami vs. N.C. State Prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Miami Hurricanes (-6) at North Carolina State Wolfpack (+6)

    8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4th, 2023

    Carter-Finley Stadium

    TV: ACCN

    Miami vs North Carolina State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, the public is favoring the Hurricanes in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of public bets are on Miami -6. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

    Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

    Tyler Van Dyke returned behind center and didn’t fare too well with Virginia last weekend, going 20/30 for a season-low 163 yards with a pair of picks. The junior quarterback was returning from injury, so we can chalk some of the win over UVA to that, but he’ll have to come out much sharper here in Raleigh against a stingy N.C. State defense. Van Dyke has passed for 1,884 yards, with 16 touchdowns to seven interceptions through seven games. 

    N.C. State Wolfpack Game Notes

    M.J. Morris did just enough to get the Wolfpack past Clemson last weekend, protecting the football while passing for 138 yards and a pair of scores. The freshman quarterback handled the tall task of facing Clemson well, but he may have to make a few more throws here against a pass-happy Miami team. Morrishas thrown for 596 yards, with six touchdowns to four interceptions through three starts. 

    Miami vs N.C. State Betting Trends

    MIA is 4-4 against the spread with an 5-3 o/u record 

    NCST is 2-5-1 ATS, with an 2-6 over/under record 

    Miami vs N.C. State Betting Prediction 

    Miami has been very shaky since their ill-advised decision against Georgia Tech, and with the margin moving up a full three points, I like giving them to the hosts here. N.C. State showed what they could do at home last week against Clemson, and they should bring the fight again this weekend. The Under will be in play, but spot North Carolina State the points for this ACC battle.

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 10 PREDICTION: N.C. STATE TO COVER +6

