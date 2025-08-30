Marshall vs Georgia Preview: Can the Thundering Herd Challenge the Bulldogs in Athens?

The 2025 college football season kicks off with a high-profile matchup as No. 5 Georgia hosts Marshall on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. ET in Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Georgia enters the season with championship aspirations, while Marshall looks to rebuild under new head coach Tony Gibson after a tumultuous offseason.

Marshall vs. Georgia Game Details

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 30, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

Current Betting Odds & Snapshot

Spread: Georgia –38.5

Georgia –38.5 Moneyline: Georgia –5500, Marshall +1500

Georgia –5500, Marshall +1500 Over/Under: 53.5 total points

News, Notes & Storylines

Georgia’s Reloaded Offense: The Bulldogs are integrating new starters, including quarterback Gunner Stockton , aiming to maintain their offensive prowess.

The Bulldogs are integrating new starters, including quarterback , aiming to maintain their offensive prowess. Marshall’s Rebuilding Effort: After a significant roster overhaul, Marshall enters the season with a new coaching staff and numerous transfers, including quarterback Carlos del Rio-Wilson from Syracuse.

After a significant roster overhaul, Marshall enters the season with a new coaching staff and numerous transfers, including quarterback from Syracuse. Defensive Strengths: Georgia’s defense remains formidable, with leaders like C.J. Allen and Daylen Everette anchoring the unit.

Georgia’s defense remains formidable, with leaders like and anchoring the unit. Coaching Changes: Tony Gibson takes the helm at Marshall, bringing a defensive-minded approach to a team in transition.

Tony Gibson takes the helm at Marshall, bringing a defensive-minded approach to a team in transition. Historical Context: This marks the first meeting between these two programs, adding an element of unpredictability to the matchup.

Final Prediction

Georgia enters this game as a heavy favorite, with SP+ projections giving them a 99% chance of victory and a predicted score of 46–9 . The Bulldogs’ depth and talent across both sides of the ball are expected to overwhelm Marshall. However, the Thundering Herd’s new-look roster may surprise with moments of resilience and adaptability.

Prediction: Georgia 45, Marshall 10

