LSU vs South Carolina Odds — Injuries, Weather & Expert Pick

The LSU vs South Carolina odds frame an SEC night game with margin and bowl-positioning at stake. No. 11 LSU brings firepower at home, while South Carolina’s improving defense tries to flatten explosive plays. As injuries clarify and models digest pace, the LSU vs South Carolina odds have tightened to a one-score spread and a compressed total. Below we stack opening vs current numbers, public splits, the key injury notes, weather, trends and clear buy/sell points.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

LSU vs South Carolina — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: No. 11 LSU Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 11 LSU Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 7:45 PM ET

Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 7:45 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Venue: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

LSU vs South Carolina Odds — Open (Oct 8)

Spread: LSU −10 / South Carolina +10

LSU −10 / South Carolina +10 Moneyline: LSU −390 / South Carolina +310

LSU −390 / South Carolina +310 Total: 56.0

56.0 Notes: Books opened near the key 10; totals market has since collapsed toward mid-40s as tempo/injury outlook evolved.

Current Odds — Live Board

Spread: LSU −8.5 (−110) / South Carolina +8.5 (−110)

LSU −8.5 (−110) / South Carolina +8.5 (−110) Moneyline: LSU −340 / South Carolina +270

LSU −340 / South Carolina +270 Total: 44.5

44.5 Move (open → now): −10 → −8.5; 56.0 → 44.5 (major Under steam).

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈

Public Betting — Tickets

Spread tickets: Modest majority on LSU −8.5

Modest majority on LSU −8.5 Total tickets: Lean Under after the big drop

Lean Under after the big drop Read: Public trusts LSU at home; sharper money sized the total move early. Books may want LSU −9/−9.5 and a late Over trickle.

Injuries & Weather

LSU: Skill group largely intact; continue to monitor rotation notes through Friday.

Skill group largely intact; continue to monitor rotation notes through Friday. South Carolina: Offense trending healthier at QB; depth pieces week-to-week — confirm 90 minutes pre-kick.

Offense trending healthier at QB; depth pieces week-to-week — confirm 90 minutes pre-kick. Weather: Comfortable and calm (~62 °F, light breeze). Conditions favor a clean kicking game and situational efficiency.

Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

LSU vs South Carolina Betting Trends

LSU is 7–3 ATS in its last 10 at home.

South Carolina 4–1 ATS in its last five as a road dog of 7–13.5.

Under trending after the totals collapse from 56 to 44.5.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Under 44.5 (−110)

Buy up to: 45.5 (−115 or better)

45.5 (−115 or better) Sell down to: 43.5 (−110)

43.5 (−110) Alt angles: LSU −8.5 if you prefer side exposure; correlated small LSU + Under build for reduced juice.

🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NCPG).

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.