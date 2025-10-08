LSU vs South Carolina Odds — Injuries, Weather & Expert Pick

The LSU vs South Carolina odds frame an SEC night game with margin and bowl-positioning at stake. No. 11 LSU brings firepower at home, while South Carolina’s improving defense tries to flatten explosive plays. As injuries clarify and models digest pace, the LSU vs South Carolina odds have tightened to a one-score spread and a compressed total. Below we stack opening vs current numbers, public splits, the key injury notes, weather, trends and clear buy/sell points.
LSU vs South Carolina — Date, Time & TV
- Matchup: No. 11 LSU Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks
- Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 7:45 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Venue: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)
LSU vs South Carolina Odds — Open (Oct 8)
- Spread: LSU −10 / South Carolina +10
- Moneyline: LSU −390 / South Carolina +310
- Total: 56.0
- Notes: Books opened near the key 10; totals market has since collapsed toward mid-40s as tempo/injury outlook evolved.
Current Odds — Live Board
- Spread: LSU −8.5 (−110) / South Carolina +8.5 (−110)
- Moneyline: LSU −340 / South Carolina +270
- Total: 44.5
- Move (open → now): −10 → −8.5; 56.0 → 44.5 (major Under steam).
Public Betting — Tickets
- Spread tickets: Modest majority on LSU −8.5
- Total tickets: Lean Under after the big drop
- Read: Public trusts LSU at home; sharper money sized the total move early. Books may want LSU −9/−9.5 and a late Over trickle.
Injuries & Weather
- LSU: Skill group largely intact; continue to monitor rotation notes through Friday.
- South Carolina: Offense trending healthier at QB; depth pieces week-to-week — confirm 90 minutes pre-kick.
- Weather: Comfortable and calm (~62 °F, light breeze). Conditions favor a clean kicking game and situational efficiency.
LSU vs South Carolina Betting Trends
- LSU is 7–3 ATS in its last 10 at home.
- South Carolina 4–1 ATS in its last five as a road dog of 7–13.5.
- Under trending after the totals collapse from 56 to 44.5.
Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Under 44.5 (−110)
- Buy up to: 45.5 (−115 or better)
- Sell down to: 43.5 (−110)
- Alt angles: LSU −8.5 if you prefer side exposure; correlated small LSU + Under build for reduced juice.
