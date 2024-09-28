Louisville vs. Notre Dame: Can Louisville pull the upset?

The Louisville Cardinals will head to South Bend to take on the Irish. With Notre Dame listed as 6.5-point favorites and the total at 45 points what is the best bet from Notre Dame Stadium? Keep reading for our Louisville vs. Notre Dame prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

191 Louisville (+6.5) at 192 Notre Dame (-6.5); o/u 45

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

TV: Peacock

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Notre Dame. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

Louisville moved to 3-0 after beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 21st. Tyler Shough had a nice game throwing for 269 yards and two TD’s against the Yellow Jackets. Louisville looks to move to 4-0 on the season as they travel to South Bend to take on the Irish.

Notre Dame Irish Game Notes

Notre Dame improved to 3-1 after defeating Miami Ohio 28-3 last Saturday. Riley Leonard had a big on the ground, rushing for 143 yards on 12 attempts and two touchdowns. Leonard also threw for 154 yards and a touchdown. The Irish will host #15 Louisville on Saturday.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame BETTING PREDICTION

Take Louisville. The Irish can’t be trusted to cover this number, especially against a Louisville team that has been explosive on offense. Riley Leonard has struggled at times this season, especially throwing the ball. On the other side Tyler Shough is a veteran who has played in a lot of big games, he won’t be rattled under center by the hostile environment in South Bend. This is too many points.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Louisville +6.5