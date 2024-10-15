Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State CFB Prediction: Can Aggies cover as home dogs?

Louisiana Tech heads to Las Cruces to face New Mexico State at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU on Tuesday night. Can the Aggies cover the 11.5-point spread as home underdogs this week? Keep reading for our Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State betting prediction.

Louisiana Tech is 2-3 straight up this season and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Middle Tennessee, and their worst loss came against Florida International.

New Mexico State is 1-5 straight up this season and 1-5 against the spread. Their only win came against Southeastern Missouri State, and their worst loss came against Jacksonville State.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Matchup & Betting Odds

305 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (-11.5) at 306 New Mexico State Aggies (+11.5); o/u 50.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

TV: ESPNU

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Louisiana Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Game Notes

Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock had a monster game in his team’s 48-21 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday. In that contest, the 6’5” freshman completed 18 of 25 passes for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also ran for a score in the victory. Bullock has a touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio of 6-0 this season and a QBR of 62.1 in 3 games of action for the Bulldogs in 2024.

Louisiana Tech wideout Tru Edwards also had a big day against the Blue Raiders on Thursday. Lining up as the team’s starting H-receiver, Edwards caught 6 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

New Mexico State Aggies Game Notes

Aggies junior wide receiver PJ Johnson III made the most of his targets in his team’s 54-13 loss to Jacksonville State on Thursday. In that contest, the Lake Charles, LA native reeled in 3 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Johnson leads the team with 156 receiving yards this year.

New Mexico State running back Mike Washington had a solid game in his team’s loss to Jacksonville State on Thursday. The 6’2” junior had 13 carries for 76 yards and 1 catch for 9 yards in the defeat.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games against New Mexico State.

New Mexico State is 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

New Mexico State is 3-5 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Betting Prediction

New Mexico State is one of the worst teams in the FBS no matter how you slice it. The Aggies have an average scoring margin of -25 points per game this season. That figure ranks 128th in the country. What’s worse, New Mexico State is allowing 497.8 yards per game, which ranks 125th in the FBS this season. The Aggies are also allowing 0.588 points per play this season, which ranks 126th in the FBS in 2024. Louisiana Tech quarterback Evan Bullock had his coming-out party last week against Middle Tennessee. I could see him having another big game on the way to a resounding Bulldogs victory here. I’m laying the points with Louisiana Tech on the road on Tuesday night.