Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following their home loss to Tennessee, will Kentucky bounce back on Saturday in Starkville? Or will Mississippi State cover as a 5-point underdog? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kentucky Wildcats (-5) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (+5)

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4th, 2023

Davis Wade Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Wildcats in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 80% of public bets are on Kentucky -5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Devin Leary had his most productive outing of the season versus Tennessee despite the final result, going 28/39 for 372 yards with two touchdowns. The former NC State QB hasn’t been able to deliver winning results against the stiff competition in SEC play, but he comes into a manageable spot here with the Bulldogs down a few key players. Leary has passed for 1,749 yards, with 16 touchdowns to seven interceptions through eight starts.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Notes

Mike Wright replaced Will Rogers as the starter in Auburn last weekend, but he struggled, going just 16/32 for 161 yards, with a touchdown and a pick. The former Vandy quarterback brings experience to the position, but he struggles to push the ball through the air, and won’t bring the same threat as Rogers. Wright has passed for 307 yards, with three touchdowns to two interceptions through four games.

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

UK is 4-4 against the spread with an 6-2 o/u record

STATE is 2-6 ATS, with an 4-3-1 over/under record

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Betting Prediction

It’s sad to see what’s happened in Starkville over the past year, from the passing of legendary head coach Mike Leach, to the decision of Will Rogers returning to school, and to how the season has unfolded so far. Kentucky has really struggled since the start of SEC play as well, and after dropping four straight games, this is a spot they need to capitalize on with Mississippi State shorthanded. Let’s lean on Kentucky’s strong defensive unit here, and back them to stop a four-game skid for this contest.