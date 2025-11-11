Kent State vs Akron Odds – Picks & Predictions

Last Updated on November 11, 2025 9:06 am by Michael Cash

AKRON, OH — Tuesday night MACtion kicks off at InfoCision Stadium as Kent State meets Akron on November 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Kent State vs Akron odds show the Zips favored −5.5 with a total of 47 and moneyline −210 /+175, setting up an in-state rivalry where public action leans heavily toward the home side.

How to Watch — Kent State vs Akron

📅 Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

⏰ Time (ET): 7:30 PM

📺 TV: ESPN2

🏟 Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

Kent State vs Akron Odds — Week 12

Spread: Kent State +5.5 / Akron −5.5

Total: 47

Moneyline: Kent State +175 / Akron −210

Team Spread Total ML Kent State +5.5 47 +175 Akron −5.5 47 −210

Matchup Breakdown

Kent State’s defense has tightened slightly in recent weeks, forcing longer drives and keeping games in the low 40s. The Flashes rely on short passing and a quick tempo to mask protection issues, but turnovers remain a risk against an experienced Akron secondary. Keeping composure in the red zone will decide whether they can hang inside the number.

Akron enters with renewed energy after back-to-back competitive efforts. The Zips’ balanced attack and home-field edge position them well to control time of possession. Quarterback efficiency and special teams discipline should decide whether they can stretch the margin beyond one possession as the Kent State vs Akron odds imply.

Public Betting Snapshot

Team % of Bets Open Current Kent State 31% +5.5 +5.5 Akron 69% −5.5 −5.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the College Football Public Betting Chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Kent State vs Akron Public Betting Read & Market Notes

Line opened Akron −5.5 and has held steady despite majority tickets on the Zips.

Total flat at 47 suggests defensive drives and slower tempo than market average.

Akron 5-2 ATS in last seven home meetings with Kent State.

Kent State vs Akron Picks & Predictions

Lean: Akron −5.5. Rivalry familiarity keeps it tight early, but the Zips’ consistency and depth tilt the fourth-quarter edge their way. Expect a modest-scoring finish in the mid-40s with Akron covering the number.

