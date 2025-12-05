Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Picks & Predictions

The Conference USA Championship Game offers shootout potential. Two explosive offenses, recent shootouts between these programs, and a neutral-ish weather window in Jacksonville make this Conference USA title clash a playground for the scoreboard — and for bettors hunting totals. If you’re shopping numbers tonight, the phrase Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State Picks should steer you toward thinking big on scoring.

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State — Game Day Information

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025 (the matchup is listed as Dec. 5 on official schedules; not Dec. 4).

Kickoff (ET): 7:00 PM ET.

Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at AmFirst Stadium — Jacksonville, Alabama (home site for Jacksonville State).

TV / Streaming: CBS Sports Network (national broadcast).

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Kennesaw State -2 60.5 -135 Jacksonville State +2 60.5 +114

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Kennesaw State 57% +1.5 -2.5 Jacksonville State 43% -1.5 +2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Injury Report

Both teams enter with a handful of questionable status listings but no blockbuster absences announced in the final week. Kennesaw State shows several questionable defenders and a couple of season-ending outs on the defensive side (notably an out-listed CB and a couple of players ruled out earlier in November), which could thin their depth in the secondary and on special teams. Those defensive questions make Kennesaw more vulnerable to big plays and contribute to a higher scoring projection.

Jacksonville State’s injury board lists multiple questionable tags across skill and line positions (including receivers and backs listed as questionable), but nothing definitive that removes their core rushing and passing threats from the equation as of the most recent update. In short: both clubs may be playing with minor bumps, but the injury reports do not show a last-minute shutdown of either offense — a key reason the total should remain elevated.

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Picks

This total is asking for trouble if you like offensive fireworks. Here’s why OVER 60 is the smart, evidence-based move:

Recent head-to-head and season scoring trends favor points. The teams have combined for multiple high-scoring affairs recently (including a 60–52 OT game in 2018 and a 63–24 Kennesaw win in 2024), and both schools’ 2025 seasons show several games clearing mid-50s totals. Those historical and seasonal data points suggest the defenses have been susceptible to quick strikes and big plays, which prop up totals. Pace and offensive balance. Kennesaw State’s offense is putting up big yardage (recent lines show multiple 40+ point outputs this season), and Jacksonville State has shown it can respond with both a productive rushing attack and efficient passing in spurts — a combo that tends to inflate time-of-possession scoring opportunities for both sides rather than a grind that keeps points down. When both teams can score in multiple ways, the chance for a 60+ combined total rises significantly. Injuries lean toward offense continuity, not defensive shutdown. The key questionable tags are not removing the teams’ primary scoring weapons in most cases. Kennesaw’s defensive depth questions and Jacksonville State’s multiple offensive options being available make it likelier we see sustained drives and chunk plays rather than a deficit kept entirely under control by injuries.

Projected Final Score: Jacksonville State 35 — Kennesaw State 31

