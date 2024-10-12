Iowa State vs. West Virginia: Cyclones Cover on the Road

The Iowa State Cyclones head to West Virginia on Saturday night to take on the Mountaineers. The Cyclones remain undefeated on the season following a 43-21 victory over Baylor last week. The Mountaineers have won two straight games, with last week being a 38-14 win over Oklahoma State. They will be 3 point home dogs and this Iowa State vs. West Virginia matchup kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Iowa State Cyclones (-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (+3) o/u 53.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Road Team

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Iowa State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones are 5-0 on the season following a 43-21 win over Baylor. Rocco Becht completed 16 passes for 277 yards and 2 touchdowns along with one interception. Jaylon Jackson rushed for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns and Carson Hansen added another 97 yards on the ground. The Cyclones defense had 0 sacks on the day, but did have an interception. Baylor passed for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns.

West Virginia Mountaineers

The Mountaineers return home following a 38-14 win over Oklahoma State last week. This win put them at 3-2 on the season and 2-0 in the Big 12. Garrett Greene had 9 completions on his 15 pass attempts going for 159 yards. In this matchup it was the run game that thrived. Greene rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown. Jahiem White rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown. CJ Donaldson Jr. rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns. The defense allowed 2 passing touchdowns but also had 2 interceptions. Ollie Gordon II was held to just 50 yards on 13 carries. This was West Virginia’s second straight win after beating Kansas 32-28 the week prior.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Iowa State is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games

The OVER is 3-2 in Iowa State’s last 5 games

West Virginia is 5-1 SU in their last 6 home games

The OVER is 3-2 in West Virginia’s last 5 games

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Prediction:

I like Iowa State to cover the 3 points on the road here. Both teams are riding high, with the Cyclones remaining undefeated and West Virginia winning 2 straight. This week the Mountaineers will be facing the 7th best defense in the country that is allowing just 11.8 points per game and 136 pass yards per game. The Cyclones are 4th in takeaways per game with 2.5. West Virginia turns the ball over 1.8 times per game. Rocco Becht loves to throw the ball deep, averaging 13.3 yards per completion. Iowa State is averaging 238 pass yards per game and will be going up against a defense allowing 227 pass yards per game. They balance out the pass offense with 207 yards on the ground per game. I think West Virginia will struggle against one of the best defenses they’ve seen this season and the Cyclones offense will be able to move the ball and get points on the board.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Prediction: Iowa State -3