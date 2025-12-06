Indiana vs. Ohio State Picks & Big Ten Championship Game Betting Preview

The Big Ten Championship Game will pit No. 1 versus No. 2 when Ohio State takes on Indiana at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Will the game turn into a shootout? Or will both defenses stand up to the opposition’s explosive offense? Our Indiana vs. Ohio State Picks article breaks down the matchup and hands out a projected final score.

Indiana vs. Ohio State — Game Day Information

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025 .

Kickoff (ET): 8:00 PM ET .

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana (Big Ten Championship).

TV / Streaming: FOX (national telecast; streaming via FOX Sports platforms).

Indiana vs. Ohio State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Indiana +4 47.5 +164 Ohio State -4 47.5 -198

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Indiana 49% +6 +4 Ohio State 51% -6 -4

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Injury Report

At the moment, neither side showed a headline season-ending absence that would completely neutralize either offense, though there are routine questionables and depth notes on both rosters that could matter late in the game. For bettors, the key is that both offenses appear likely to have their core playmakers available.

Indiana’s late-season form and Ohio State’s usual rotation depth make the injury angle more about marginal substitution patterns than a full-blown shutdown of weapons; in short, nothing on the public injury sheets suggests a dramatic reduction in scoring potential for either side as of the most recent update.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Picks

The posted market for the Big Ten title sits around the 47.5–48.5 range (books have shown numbers in that neighborhood), and I’m siding with the OVER 47.5. Here’s why:

Both offenses push tempo and produce chunk plays. Indiana’s 2025 unit has been explosive all season, getting quick strikes on the ground and through the air; Ohio State likewise finishes drives efficiently and forces opponents into higher-risk plays to keep up. When two teams that create explosive gains meet, the expected possessions-to-points ratio rises and makes totals in the upper-40s vulnerable. Championship scripts don’t always suppress scoring — they often concentrate it. Favorites that try to protect leads will run clock, yes, but that can produce shorter games in terms of possessions only if both defenses can consistently stop the other side. Given the offenses’ season-long efficiencies and the fact neither team shows a crippling injury to its primary scoring weapons, we should expect enough possessions and high-value plays for a combined score north of 47.5. Also, several public lines and early odds boards placed the total around 48, signaling market belief that mid-to-high 40s is the right neighborhood — but I lean slightly higher given the matchup. Turnover and special-teams swing potential. Title games frequently produce one or two quick-scoring swings from turnovers or special-teams plays (blocked punts, long returns). Those sudden-point events are precisely the kind that push a close total over a sub-50 line. With both teams playing faster and with playmakers on special teams, the ceiling for the combined score is meaningfully above the listed number.

Projected final score: Ohio State 28 — Indiana 24

