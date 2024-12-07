Georgia vs. Texas Prediction: Can Longhorns win rematch with Bulldogs?

Number 5 Georgia and #2 Texas both head to Atlanta to face each other at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the SEC championship game on ABC. Can the Longhorns cover the 3-point spread as neutral-site favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Georgia vs. Texas betting prediction.

Georgia is 10-2 straight up this season and 3-9 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas and their worst loss came against Ole Miss.

Texas is 11-1 straight up this season and 7-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas A&M and their only loss came against Georgia.

Georgia vs. Texas Matchup & Betting Odds

113 Georgia Bulldogs (+3) vs. 114 Texas Longhorns (-3); o/u 49.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 7, 2024

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ABC

Georgia vs. Texas Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Texas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (shoulder), running back Branson Robinson (leg), running back Chauncey Bowens (undisclosed), and running back Trevor Etienne (undisclosed) are all officially listed as questionable to play this weekend. Etienne is second on the team in rushing with 477 yards this season.

Georgia defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (lower body) and wide receiver Colbie Young (suspension) have both been ruled out for the SEC championship game on Saturday. Young has 11 catches for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns in 5 games of action this season.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks is questionable to play this Saturday with an undisclosed injury. The junior from Humble, TX is listed as the team’s starting left tackle.

Texas defensive back Derek Williams (lower body), running back Velton Gardner (undisclosed), reserve quarterback Trey Owens (lower body), running back Christian Clark (Achilles), and running back CJ Baxter (knee) will all sit out Saturday’s contest. Williams has 11 total tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception in 3 regular season appearances this year.

Georgia vs. Texas Betting Trends

Georgia is 8-4 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2016 season.

The Bulldogs are 20-10 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2016 season.

Texas is 3-4 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2021 season.

Texas is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Georgia vs. Texas Betting Prediction

These two teams have already played each other this season. Georgia beat Texas in Austin 30-15 on October 19th. The Bulldogs dominated that contest, as they held a 23-0 lead at halftime before cruising to the 15-point victory. Georgia forced 4 turnovers in that game (3 fumble recoveries and an interception) and held Texas to just 4.7 yards per pass attempt and 1.1 yards per rushing attempt. The Bulldogs racked up 7 sacks and the Longhorns even briefly benched QB Quinn Ewers at one point in that contest. That was a night game at Texas. The Bulldogs went into a hostile environment and won fairly comfortably.

Now Georgia will face Texas on a “neutral” field this weekend. I put neutral in quotation marks because the game is in Atlanta, which is only a 90-minute drive away from Georgia’s campus in Athens. Since Kirby Smart became Georgia’s head coach in 2016, the Bulldogs are 8-4 ATS as an underdog. That’s the fourth-best mark in the nation over that stretch. I think Georgia is a bad matchup for Texas, which is why I’m taking the Bulldogs and the points in the SEC championship game on Saturday.