Georgia vs Tennessee Prediction: Can the Vols Topple the Bulldogs in Knoxville?

In this Georgia vs Tennessee prediction, two SEC powers meet in a marquee Week 3 showdown at Neyland Stadium. Georgia arrives as a narrow favorite, but Tennessee’s home crowd and explosive offense make this one of the season’s most dangerous rivalry cards. Expect a physical defensive fight with a few high-leverage big plays deciding the outcome.
Game Info
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers
- Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET (local TV windows may vary)
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, TN
- TV: ABC
Betting Odds & Market Info
- Spread: Georgia -4
- Total (O/U): 50.5
Track ticket and handle splits on the public board at the College Football Public Betting Chart.
Quick matchup read
- Georgia’s edge: Top-tier defensive front and depth across the roster — they force opponents into long drives and limit explosive plays.
- Tennessee’s edge: Home-field energy and a high-variance offense that can flip field position with chunk plays; when their QB connects on early shots, the scoreboard moves fast.
- What decides it: Whoever wins the turnover battle and controls third-down conversions. Special-teams field position also looms large in a rivalry game like this.
Prediction & Best Bet
Predicted Score: Georgia 27, Tennessee 24
Best Bet: Georgia -4 (small–medium unit)
Why I like it: Georgia’s defense creates the clearest path to a cover — they pressure the QB, protect the seams, and limit big-play touchdowns. Tennessee’s crowd and offensive explosiveness keep this close, but Georgia’s depth and ability to win the trenches should be the difference late. Taking Georgia -4 buys you a small buffer in what will be a tightly played, turnover-sensitive affair; size your unit accordingly and shop the line if you can get -3.5 instead.