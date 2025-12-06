Alabama vs. Georgia Picks: Will Bulldogs get revenge in SEC Title Game?

Will the Georgia Bulldogs secure a first-round bye in the college football playoff while also avenging their lone loss of the season when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon? Our Alabama vs. Georgia Picks and preview will breakdown the SEC Championship Game and hand out a final score projection.

Alabama vs. Georgia — Game Day Information

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025 .

Kickoff (ET): 4:00 PM ET .

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia (SEC Championship neutral-site).

TV / Streaming: ABC (national telecast — production team includes Chris Fowler & Kirk Herbstreit on the call).

Alabama vs. Georgia Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Alabama +2.5 48.5 +114 Georgia -2.5 48.5 -135

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Alabama 41% +1.5 +2.5 Georgia 59% -1.5 -2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Alabama vs. Georgia Injury Report

The first official SEC availability report shows several notable entries for both teams. Georgia’s early availability list includes a handful of outs among starters and rotation players — notable names listed as out in the initial report include WR Colbie Young, TE Ethan Barbour, RB Bo Walker, DB Kyron Jones, DL Jordan Hall and OL Drew Bobo. Those absences have implications for Georgia’s perimeter depth and interior line continuity heading into the title game.

Alabama’s report is longer on volume: the Crimson Tide have multiple players listed as out (including DL LT Overton among others) and several key players listed as questionable — RB Jam Miller, OL Kam Dewberry and TEs Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. were among the names flagged in early updates. While Alabama has depth and has shown resilience in recent weeks, the loss of rotational defenders (like Overton) and uncertain availability at skill and OL spots matters for matchup planning and late-game substitution packages. Use the official SEC availability updates and team reports on game morning for the final inactives.

Alabama vs. Georgia Picks

Pick: Alabama +2.5

Taking Alabama +2.5 is a classic underdog-value play supported by three concrete angles:

They already beat Georgia this season. Alabama pulled out a 24–21 win earlier in the year in Athens, which proves their game plan can work on Georgia’s field. A rematch tends to compress variance — the team that already solved the opponent has a demonstrable blueprint to reproduce or adjust from. That prior win reduces the downside of taking a small line on Alabama. Injury and rotation dynamics favor a tight game. Georgia’s list of outs includes multiple starters that affect blocking and perimeter matchups; Alabama, while also dealing with a spread of questionables and the loss of a rotational pass rusher (LT Overton), still retains enough depth to keep possessions competitive. When both sides have notable absences, games usually tighten and swing on turnovers, field position and late-game execution — all scenarios where a +2.5 cushion is meaningful for the bettor. Situational value and market context. Lines for this game opened and moved in a narrow band (Georgia favored by roughly a field goal in early markets), which indicates books see this as a one-score game. If you believe Alabama’s scheme matchup and the prior win tilt the true probability closer to 50/50 than the market’s slight edge, plus-money on the Tide is the logical, low-variance way to capture that edge. Recent betting previews and consensus lines support the idea this will be decided late — the exact sort of spot where small spreads are exploitable.

Projected final score: Alabama 24 — Georgia 21

