Georgia vs. Alabama: Goliaths Clash

The game of the week takes place on Saturday night when Georgia vs. Alabama kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Alabama will be the hosts for this bout but the Bulldogs will come into this one as 1.5 point road favorites. Both teams had a bye last week and have had two weeks to prepare for this battle. Prior to that, the Tide will come off of a big win over Wisconsin. Georgia will look to get back on track after a scare against Kentucky. Which team will remain undefeated when the final whistle blows?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Georgia Bulldogs (-1.5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (+1.5) o/u 49.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Road Team

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Georgia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are coming off an absolute fist fight against Kentucky in which only one touchdown was scored in the 13-12 victory. The touchdown drive finished early in the 4th quarter after Georgia started to assert their dominance on the run, rushing the ball 7 times and throwing it 3 times on the drive. Carson Beck finished with 160 yards and Trevor Etienne led the ground attack with 79 yards. The defense held Kentucky QB Brock Vandagriff to 114 yards on 14 of 27 completions. Kentucky ran the ball 45 times on the day, averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tide blew out Wisconsin last week 42-10. Jalen Milroe completed 12 of his 17 pass attempts for 196 yards, and threw 3 touchdown passes to 3 different receivers. He also led the run game with 75 yards on 14 carries for 2 touchdowns. Jam Miller was right behind him with 71 yards and a touchdown. Wisconsin kicked off the game with a field goal drive but lost their starting quarterback in the process. Alabama finished allowing one touchdown and forcing two fumbles. Wisconsin ran the ball 41 times averaging 3.6 yards per carry.

Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Georgia is 6-8 ATS in their last 14 games

The UNDER is 7-6 in Georgia’s last 13 games

Alabama is 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games

The OVER is 10-3 in Alabama’s last 13 games

Georgia vs. Alabama Prediction:

I’ll take Alabama at home in this matchup. There is a +1.5 out there but everyone else is essentially a pick’em. Alabama has won 8 of the last 9 meetings between these two schools. Obviously that was during the Saban era and now it is Kalen DeBoer leading the ship, but Saban didn’t disappear off the face of the earth. He is still involved with Alabama and is there to support DeBoer. Alabama knows how to beat Georgia. They know what Georgia does well, what they do poorly, what their tendencies are. DeBoer is the wild card. The Bulldogs have never seen him before in this game and I think this gives Alabama the advantage of surprise. I’ll take the home team that has won 8 of the last 9 games and also has a new head coach that has a 107-12 career coaching record.

Georgia vs. Alabama Prediction: Alabama ML