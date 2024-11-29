Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Prediction: What is the Best Bet?

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently projected the 8th seed in the College Football Playoff and they will look to defend that position when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday night. The Bulldogs are 9-2 on the season and have won two straight games. The Yellow Jackets are on a two game win streak as well and are currently sitting with a 7-4 record. The Bulldogs are 18.5 point favorites and this Georgia Tech vs. Georgia matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+18.5) at Georgia Bulldogs (-18.5); o/u 51.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 29, 2024

Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Yellow Jackets

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on Georgia Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech followed up their victory over Miami with a 30-29 win over NC State last Thursday. Aaron Philo completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 265 yards and an interception. He was also the lead rusher with 57 yards and a touchdown. His co QB Haynes King ran in a touchdown as well. The defense had 3 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. They also allowed 4 rushing touchdowns.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs played the 2-9 Massachusetts Minutemen last Saturday. You would think that this was a cake walk with a final score of 59-21. However, this was a 31-21 game in the third quarter. Georgia went on to score four straight touchdowns to end the game but they were definitely sleeping early. Good news? Carson Beck has gone two straight games without an interception. He had 4 touchdown passes against UMass. The defense had two fumble recoveries, but allowed 5.7 yards per carry on the ground.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Georgia Tech is 5-5-1 ATS in their last 11 games

The UNDER is 8-3 in Georgia Tech’s last 11 games

Georgia is 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games

The UNDER is 6-5 in Georgia’s last 11 games

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Prediction

I think the total has gotten too low. It was at 54.5 but has drifted down to 51.5 over the week. Georgia is averaging 31.7 points per game but at home they are averaging 40.5, which ranks 12th in the country. On the road this season, the Yellow Jackets have given up 31+ points in 3 of the 4 games. Georgia Tech is averaging 25 points per game this season and the new dual quarterback system has produced 28 and 24 points. Georgia has allowed a 100+ yard rusher in two straight games and GA Tech ranks 38th averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The Bulldogs will do most of the work, but Georgia Tech will do enough to push this one over the number.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Prediction: Over 51.5