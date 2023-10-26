    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mark WilliamsBy Updated:No Comments

    Following their home victory over Louisiana-Monroe, will Georgia Southern double down and come through on Thursday in Statesboro? Or will Georgia State cover as a 1.5-point underdog? Keep reading for our Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Georgia State Panthers (+1.5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (-1.5)

    7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 26th, 2023

    Paulson Stadium

    TV: ESPN2

    Georgia State vs Georgia Southern Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, the public is favoring the Eagles in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of public bets are on GASO -1.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

    Georgia State Panthers Game Notes

    Darren Grainger delivered another winning effort in Lafayette against Louisiana last week, going 17/22 for 211 yards and two scores. The veteran quarterback has been great this season, aside from their lone loss to a rugged Troy team, and after playing well in this state war last season, he’ll look to double down here with another strong performance Thursday. Grainger has thrown for 1,632 yards, with ten touchdowns to two interceptions, and he’s rushed for 368 yards and five more scores through seven starts.

    Georgia Southern Eagles Game Notes

    Davis Brin bounced back in the win over Louisiana-Monroe, passing for 240 yards and a pair of scores. The former Tulsa quarterback did manage to toss a pair of picks, and that’s been his biggest Achilles heel this season, as it’s the third time in five games that he’s turned the ball over multiple times. Brin will have to limit his mistakes here against GSU, and he’s passed for 2,122 yards, with 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions through seven games. 

    Georgia State vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

    GSU is 5-2 against the spread with a 3-4 o/u record 

    GASO is 4-3 ATS, with an 2-5 over/under record 

    Georgia State vs Georgia Southern Betting Prediction 

    Two of the more experienced quarterbacks in the state of Georgia will face off this Thursday. I believe this will be a really good game. Georgia State has been the sharper of the two peach state schools. I trust their momentum on this road trip. Darren Grainger has played like Danny Granger back in his early Pacers days and this is another matchup he’ll be able to thrive in. The GSU defense should find ways to make a turnover-prone Davis Brin uncomfortable, and they’ve got a really good shot at leaving Statesboro as winner. Let’s take the underdog shot with Georgia State for this Sun Belt battle. 

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 9 PREDICTION: GEORGIA STATE ML

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com