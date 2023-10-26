Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following their home victory over Louisiana-Monroe, will Georgia Southern double down and come through on Thursday in Statesboro? Or will Georgia State cover as a 1.5-point underdog? Keep reading for our Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Georgia State Panthers (+1.5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (-1.5)

7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 26th, 2023

Paulson Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Georgia State vs Georgia Southern Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Eagles in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of public bets are on GASO -1.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Georgia State Panthers Game Notes

Darren Grainger delivered another winning effort in Lafayette against Louisiana last week, going 17/22 for 211 yards and two scores. The veteran quarterback has been great this season, aside from their lone loss to a rugged Troy team, and after playing well in this state war last season, he’ll look to double down here with another strong performance Thursday. Grainger has thrown for 1,632 yards, with ten touchdowns to two interceptions, and he’s rushed for 368 yards and five more scores through seven starts.

Georgia Southern Eagles Game Notes

Davis Brin bounced back in the win over Louisiana-Monroe, passing for 240 yards and a pair of scores. The former Tulsa quarterback did manage to toss a pair of picks, and that’s been his biggest Achilles heel this season, as it’s the third time in five games that he’s turned the ball over multiple times. Brin will have to limit his mistakes here against GSU, and he’s passed for 2,122 yards, with 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions through seven games.

Georgia State vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

GSU is 5-2 against the spread with a 3-4 o/u record

GASO is 4-3 ATS, with an 2-5 over/under record

Georgia State vs Georgia Southern Betting Prediction

Two of the more experienced quarterbacks in the state of Georgia will face off this Thursday. I believe this will be a really good game. Georgia State has been the sharper of the two peach state schools. I trust their momentum on this road trip. Darren Grainger has played like Danny Granger back in his early Pacers days and this is another matchup he’ll be able to thrive in. The GSU defense should find ways to make a turnover-prone Davis Brin uncomfortable, and they’ve got a really good shot at leaving Statesboro as winner. Let’s take the underdog shot with Georgia State for this Sun Belt battle.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 9 PREDICTION: GEORGIA STATE ML