Georgia State vs. Connecticut Prediction: Will Huskies cover as 9-point favorite?

The Georgia State vs. Connecticut matchup kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday night. Will the Huskies cover as a 9-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Georgia State Panthers (+9) at Connecticut Huskies (-9); o/u 48.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 1, 2024

Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

TV: CBSSN

Georgia State vs. Connecticut Public Betting: Bettors Backing Huskies

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Connecticut. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Gibson throws for 192 yards, one TD

Zach Gibson was 16-for-22 passing for 192 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 33-26 loss to Appalachian State. He also had 12 rushes for 13 yards. Gibson beat out Christian Veillieux for the starting job in Week 9 and finished the contest with an okay stat line. He was efficient, completing 72.7 percent of his passes without turning the ball over. However, he didn’t have enough volume or touchdowns to make a splash in fantasy. He’ll likely remain under center in Week 10 against UConn.

Evers struggles against Rice

Nick Evers completed 9 of 24 passes for 128 yards and one interception during Saturday’s 17-10 victory over Rice. He also had 11 rushes for negative three yards. Evers only completed 37.5 percent of his throws as the sophomore received plenty of pressure as he was sacked three times. Evers will try to rebound against Georgia State on Nov. 1. The Panthers defense is in the middle of the nation against the pass.

Georgia State vs. Connecticut Betting Trends

Georgia State is 15-6-1 ATS in its last 22 games on the road

Georgia State is 2-4-1 ATS in its last 7 games on the road

Connecticut is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

Connecticut is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

Georgia State vs. Connecticut Prediction

Take UConn. Georgia State has struggled. While they did cover as a 7.5-point road underdog against App State in their last game, it was the first time they covered a number in over a month. Plus, it’s not as if their defense is playing well. They surrendered 33 points to App State, 35 points to Marshall, a respectable 21 points to Old Dominion but 38 points to Georgia Southern.

Meanwhile, the Huskies covered for the fifth time in their last seven games when they beat Rice 17-10 as a 6.5-point favorite. Their defense has been stout all season and I expect them to contain a weak Georgia State offense in check.

Georgia State vs. Connecticut Prediction: CONNECTICUT HUSKIES -9