Friday Cross-Sport Parlay: Yellow Jackets, Purdue, Lightning & Cavs

Will Aidan O’Connell struggle to throw for more than 200 yards today against the Chiefs? Will Georgia Tech cover against its in-state rivals? Read on for our Friday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Thanksgiving Cross-Sport Parlay Recap

For my Thanksgiving cross-sport parlay, I laid the 3.5 points with the Packers over the Dolphins, I also laid the 13.5 with Tulane over Memphis and I took the points with Indiana (+9.5) against Gonzaga. Only Green Bay hit. The Green Wave lost outright to the Tigers and the Bulldogs hammered the Hoosiers.

The turkey was great yesterday. My cross-sport parlay tasted awful. Sorry, everyone.

NFL Friday Cross-Sport Parlay: Aidan O’Connell under 211.5 Passing Yards

I don’t see how O’Connell throws for over 200 yards today in Kansas City. The weather will be cold, his offensive line can’t protect and he doesn’t have game-breaking weapons to create big plays. I know the Chiefs have struggled defensively of late, but 211.5 yards? I liked Giants’ backup Drew Lock to go over his yards yesterday against the Cowboys and that number was only 199. Lock finished well below that number and he was playing inside against a vulnerable Dallas secondary. I am to believe that O’Connell will throw for over 211 yards in the elements against a stout Kansas City secondary? No way.

CFB Friday Cross-Sport Parlay: Georgia Tech +17.5, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Yellow Jackets have a habit of playing up and down to their competition. For example, they played with their food last week and nearly lost outright to N.C. State as a 7.5-point favorite. They seemingly had that game in control until the fourth quarter. Then, of course, you have the Yellow Jackets’ 28-23 win against Miami as a 9.5-point home dog earlier this month. Georgia Tech can be sneaky good or underwhelming all within a three-week period.

However, this game is more about Georgia. How do the Bulldogs allow 21 points at home to UMass last week? That’s like surrendering 50 points to a formidable opponent. I know they covered against Tennessee two weeks ago, but Georgia is just 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games and has dropped three out of four at the window. This game doesn’t even have to be that close for GA Tech to cover against its in-state rivals.

CBB Friday Cross-Sport Parlay: Purdue -3.5, 6:00 p.m. ET

College hoops has been my Achillies’ heel to start the season, but I like this Boilermakers squad. They were up by just one point heading into the half yesterday versus N.C. State and wound up rolling in the second half. Their 10-point win gave Purdue its third cover in its last four games. I don’t know what happened to the Boilermakers at Marquette last week (they were blown out 76-58), but they were also a 5.5-point dog in that matchup. Thus, it’s not a total surprise that they couldn’t get it done.

You know that Alabama team that has rolled of late? Yeah, Purdue beat the Crimson Tide by nine as a 4-point dog earlier this month. Ole Miss is on a three-game ATS streak but I don’t like the matchup for the Rebels tonight.

NHL Friday Cross-Sport Parlay: Lightning First Period -112, 3:00 p.m. ET

The Lightning have been profitable overall in the first period this season. They’re 11-4-6 in the opening 20 minutes of play, netting bettors a return on investment of 20.96%. They’ve also been strong in the first period of late, posting a 7-1-2 record over their last 10 games (41.73%).

As for their opponent today, the Predators have also been strong over their last 10 games (5-1-4, 36.10%). That said, this is not a confident Nashville team that Tampa Bay is playing today. The Predators have lost seven out of their last 10 games overall. I expect the Bolts to jump on them early.

NBA Friday Cross-Sport Parlay: Cleveland Cavs -5.5, 2:30 p.m. ET

The Cavs have been covering machines this season. They’re 14-5 against the spread on the year and 17-2 straight up. Granted, they did not cover as a 9-point home favorite against this same Atlanta squad two nights ago, but Cleveland should rebound tonight. That was the Cavs first ATS loss in their last seven games. They’ve covered big numbers, small numbers, on the road and at home.

Friday Cross-Sport Parlay Odds: +2414 (Fanduel Sportsbook)