Florida vs. Georgia Prediction: What is the best bet?

The Georgia Bulldogs head to Jacksonville Florida to take on the Gators on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs are 6-1 on the season and went on their bye week following a massive win over Texas two weeks ago. Florida struggled early on in the season but have won 3 of their last 4 and are also coming off of a bye. The Bulldogs are a 14.5 point favorite in the 102nd matchup of Florida vs. Georgia and this game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Gators (+14.5) at Georgia Bulldogs (-14.5) o/u 52.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bulldogs

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Georgia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Florida Gators

The Gators moved to 4-3 on the season after taking down the Kentucky Wildcats 48-20. DJ Lagway completed just 7 passes in the matchup but those went for 259 yards. He didn’t have a touchdown pass but did throw an interception. Jadan Baugh had a big day on the ground going for 106 yards and finding 5 touchdowns. The defense had 3 interceptions.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia is coming off of a massive 30-15 win over Texas two weeks ago. Carson Beck continues to struggle this season completing 23 of 41 pass attempts for 175 yards and 3 interceptions. Trevor Etienne had his best game of the season going for 87 yards and 3 touchdowns. The defense was the difference in this matchup. They had 7 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss along with 3 fumble recoveries that put the offense in great position to score. Georgia moved to 6-1 on the season with the one loss coming at Alabama.

Florida vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Florida is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 11-4 in Florida’s last 15 games

Georgia is 55-44-2 SU in this rivalry

Georgia is 2-5 ATS this season

Florida vs. Georgia Prediction:

Take the under 52.5 in this matchup. The Gators will have freshman DJ Lagway starting for them with Graham Mertz out. If you take away the 3 touchdown passes against Samford, Lagway has just 2 touchdown passes to 5 interceptions on the season. Last week against Kentucky he was able to get away with some deep passes but Georgia is ranked 39th in opponent yards per completion allowing 11.1. Last week Texas averaged just 4.7 yards per pass attempt against this defense. Georgia also had 7 sacks. The defense seems to have woken up and Florida should struggle to move the ball. On the other side is Carson Beck. Since entering conference play, Beck has thrown 8 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions. The Bulldogs scored 30 against Texas last week but he still had 3 interceptions and no touchdown passes and the defense put them in some great scoring position. I think we will see a low scoring cocktail party on Saturday afternoon.

Florida vs. Georgia Prediction: Under 52.5