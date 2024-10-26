Florida State vs. Miami Prediction: Can Hurricanes Cover in Big Rivalry Game?

Florida State and Miami will square off in an in-state rivalry matchup on Saturday night. However, these teams’ seasons have gone vastly different. The Miami Hurricanes remain undefeated and are ranked 6th in the country. The Florida State Seminoles are 1-6 after just barely missing out on the CFP last season. The Hurricanes will be the hosts and the 21 point favorite with this Florida State vs. Miami matchup kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida State Seminoles (+21) at Miami Hurricanes (-21) o/u 54.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Miami. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Florida State Seminoles

It is dark times for the Tallahassee football team. Sitting with a 1-6 record and 2-5 ATS on the season, the Seminoles head to Miami following a 23-16 loss to Duke. The quarterback woes continued as Brock Glenn completed 9 passes for 110 yards and had 2 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Glenn has completed half of his passes this season for 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Florida State has scored 13 and 16 points in the two games since he took over for the injured DJU. The run game has averaged 2.5 yards per carry this season. Quarterbacks have been sacked 20 times. The Seminoles have a -10 turnover ratio.

Miami Hurricanes

The Hurricanes stayed undefeated after beating Louisville 52-45 last week. Miami has had some tight games since entering conference play. They have won their last 3 games by a combined 12 points. Cam Ward had 319 pass yards for 4 touchdowns against Louisville. Damian Martinez averaged 7.4 yards per carry and had one touchdown. Both Samuel Brown and Xavier Restrepo had over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown. The defense allowed 342 pass yards and 4 touchdowns. Each team had 3 sacks and turned over the ball on a fumble. It is a very good thing that Miami has the highest scoring offense in the country, because their defense has given up 34, 38, and 45 points the last 3 weeks.

Florida State vs. Miami Betting Trends

FSU is 0-2 ATS in away games this season

The UNDER is 6-1 in FSU’s last 7 games

Miami is 1-2 ATS in their home games this season

The OVER is 5-0 in Miami’s last 5 home games

Florida State vs. Miami Prediction:

Take the Hurricanes laying the 21 points at home on Saturday night (FanDuel is 20.5 -120 as of this writing). This is a big rivalry game so anything can happen, but Florida State is awful. The team is averaging 14.5 points and 259.5 yards per game with Brock Glenn under center. The defense is allowing 25 points per game and is going against the highest scoring team in the country. Miami’s defense has looked a bit shaky in conference play allowing 34+ in three games. But that was against the 4-3 Virginia Tech Hokies, at the 3-4 Cal Bears, and at the 5-3 Louisville Cardinals. Those are some solid football programs. The Seminoles are not a good football program. Not this season. This is a great chance for the Hurricanes to run up the score and dominate their in-state rival.

Florida State vs. Miami Prediction: Miami -21