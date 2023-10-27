Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following their loss to UTSA, will FAU also come through on Friday in the Queen City? Or will Charlotte cover as a 3.5-point underdog? Keep reading for our Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers

7:30 PM ET, Friday, October 27th, 2023

Jerry Richardson Stadium

TV: ESPN2

FAU vs Charlotte Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the 49ers in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of public bets are on Charlotte +3.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Florida Atlantic Owls Game Notes

Daniel Richardson couldn’t get anything going against UTSA, as he went 19/34 for 142 yards with a pair of interceptions. The junior quarterback wasn’t able to replicate his success against USF, but he should fare a bit better here in Charlotte. Richardson has passed for 1,044 yards, with five touchdowns to six interceptions thru six games.

Charlotte 49ers Game Notes

Jalon Jones returned behind center, and had a solid outing against ECU, passing for 144 yards, while rushing for 127 yards and the deciding touchdown. The Richmond native will now get a chance to make a start at home, after making trips to Maryland, SMU, and his former school, Florida, and his ability to make things happen with his legs may keep the Niners within striking distance. Jones has thrown for 564 yards, with two touchdowns to four interceptions, and he’s rushed for 447 yards and four more scores through seven games.

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Betting Trends

FAU is 3-4 against the spread with an 3-4 o/u record

CHAR is 4-3 ATS, with an 2-5 over/under record

FAU vs Charlotte Betting Prediction

Florida Atlantic failed to show up against UTSA last weekend, and I believe they’ll come out a bit sharper here against an offensively-challenged Charlotte team. The Virginia in me wants to root for Jalon Jones and the Niners, but their inability to push the ball downfield through the air may leave the door open for FAU, a solid two-way squad, to pull away and hold them off. Charlotte’s round themselves in multiple scrap fests this year, so the Under will be in play, but let’s back FAU to take this AAC matchup.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 9 PREDICTION: FAU TO COVER