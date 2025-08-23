Farmageddon in Dublin: Iowa State vs Kansas State Preview

Our Iowa State vs Kansas State preview sets the stage for a high-stakes Big 12 opener—nicknamed “Farmageddon”—taking place in Dublin, Ireland. Despite playing on neutral ground, the rivalry remains intense, with both teams seeking early momentum. Kansas State is favored by 3.5 points, and the total is set around 51, signaling a potentially tight, competitive clash with playoff implications from Day 0.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Preview

This rivalry, continuously played since 1917, is one of college football’s longest unbroken series. Iowa State enters off its best season ever (an 11–3 record and first 10-win campaign) underlining their legitimacy in the Big 12 title race. Kansas State comes with an eight-win season and hopes of earning its first playoff bid in head coach Chris Klieman’s tenure. The neutral-site element in Dublin adds flair—and pressure—to the early-season atmosphere.

Key Players to Watch

Rocco Becht (Iowa State QB): A returning signal-caller known for clutch drives and consistency, Becht logged multiple comeback wins in 2024.

Tight Ends Ben Brahmer & Gabe Burkle (Iowa State): With the departure of top wideouts, ISC leans on this duo to exploit K-State’s linebackers.

Avery Johnson (Kansas State QB): A dynamic dual-threat who set school passing TD records and excels on third-down scrambles.

Dylan Edwards & Joe Jackson (K-State RBs): Edwards, in particular, offers explosive versatility and is expected to shine alongside Jackson in the running game.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Wildcats are 3.5-point favorites to knock off the Cyclones. The total, meanwhile, sits at 51 points.

Analysis & Game Projection

The game’s direction hinges on Kansas State’s ground dominance versus Iowa State’s aerial resilience. Pick Six Previews’ advanced metrics show both have places among the Power 4’s competitive programs, but K-State edges out slightly in per-play advantage, especially in rushing. Meanwhile, Iowa State brings balance and postseason hunger, grounded in Becht’s leadership and proven RTP execution.

Prediction: Expect a high-stakes, sharp-filled contest that plays out close to expert projections. Go with Iowa State +3.5, with the over 51 points looking solid in what should be a back-and-forth opener.

Projected Score: Kansas State 28, Iowa State 27—tight, gritty, and set the tone for a Big 12 chase.