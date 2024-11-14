Close Menu

    East Carolina vs. Tulsa Prediction: Will the Pirates cover as road favorites?

    Anthony RomeBy
    East Carolina vs. Tulsa

    American Athletic Conference foes clash in Tulsa, OK for Thursday night’s East Carolina vs. Tulsa matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will the Golden Hurricane cover as a home underdog? Or are the Pirates the better play?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    East Carolina Pirates (-14.5) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (+14.5); o/u 62.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 14, 2024

    Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

    TV: ESPN

    East Carolina vs. Tulsa Public Betting: Bettors taking points with home dog

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Tulsa. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Houser throws for 343 yards, 5 TDs

    Katin Houser was 17-for-22 passing for 343 yards and five touchdowns during Thursday’s 49-14 victory over Florida Atlantic. He also had five rushes for 52 yards with one touchdown. Just five days after throwing five touchdown passes versus Temple, Houser put up an even better performance versus FAU. He tossed five touchdowns once again — three of which were over 45 yards — and threw a season-high 343 yards while completing over 77 percent of his passes. He also scored a 35-yard rushing touchdown in the waning seconds of the first half, his second of the season. Houser has been red-hot in his last three games as he has 15 total touchdowns and nearly 900 yards passing. He faces another favorable matchup Thursday at Tulsa.

    Legas struggles in second start

    Cooper Legas was 21-for-38 passing for 230 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 59-21 defeat to UAB. He also had 14 rushes for negative four yards. Fresh off making his first start and tossing five touchdowns last week versus UTSA, Legas returned to earth Saturday. He and the Golden Hurricane got blown out and Legas did not play near as well as he did in his first start. He still threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw an interception and only completed 55 percent of his passes. He will likely keep his starting job for the next game versus East Carolina on Nov. 14.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of East Carolina’s last 6 games

    East Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    Tulsa is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing East Carolina

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tulsa’s last 5 games

    East Carolina vs. Tulsa Prediction

    Take East Carolina. The Pirates have covered in three straight games and in four out of their last five games overall. They’re also 6-3 against the number this season, whereas the Golden Hurricane have dropped six out of their last nine games ATS. Tulsa is 127th in offensive efficiency and 125th in defensive efficiency. This is one of the worst teams in college football. I don’t care how many points they’re catching at home.

    East Carolina vs. Tulsa Prediction: EAST CAROLINA PIRATES -14.5

