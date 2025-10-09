East Carolina vs Tulane Odds — Spread, Total & Expert Pick

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 10:36 am by admin

East Carolina vs Tulane — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Tulane Green Wave

East Carolina Pirates at Tulane Green Wave Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Venue: Yulman Stadium (New Orleans, LA)

East Carolina vs Tulane Odds — Open (Oct 8)

Spread: Tulane −6.5 / East Carolina +6.5

Tulane −6.5 / East Carolina +6.5 Moneyline: Tulane −235 / East Carolina +195

Tulane −235 / East Carolina +195 Total: 53.5

53.5 Notes: Market opened near Tulane −6 with light two-way interest; total steady in the 53–54 range with minimal early movement.

Current Odds — Live Board

Spread: Tulane −6.5 (−110) / East Carolina +6.5 (−110)

Tulane −6.5 (−110) / East Carolina +6.5 (−110) Moneyline: Tulane −235 / East Carolina +195

Tulane −235 / East Carolina +195 Total: 53.5

53.5 Move (open → now): Stable; any push to −7 would mark key buy points on both sides.

Spread & Total Read

Spread: Tulane −6.5 sits on a dead zone below 7, a price point that typically holds unless respected action floods one side late.

Tulane −6.5 sits on a dead zone below 7, a price point that typically holds unless respected action floods one side late. Total: 53.5 aligns with the Green Wave’s balanced profile; Over bettors want tempo, while Unders bank on Tulane’s red-zone defense.

53.5 aligns with the Green Wave’s balanced profile; Over bettors want tempo, while Unders bank on Tulane’s red-zone defense. Key Numbers: 6 and 7 for sides, 54 for totals.

Public Betting Snapshot

Spread tickets: ~58% on Tulane −6.5.

~58% on Tulane −6.5. Total tickets: 52% on Over 53.5; slight Over lean in smaller handle markets.

52% on Over 53.5; slight Over lean in smaller handle markets. Moneyline handle: 70/30 toward Tulane as a short-favorite parlay leg.

Injuries & Matchup Notes

East Carolina: QB room healthy; OL rotation remains thin but improving.

QB room healthy; OL rotation remains thin but improving. Tulane: RB depth stabilized; verify DL rotation pre-game for pass-rush consistency.

RB depth stabilized; verify DL rotation pre-game for pass-rush consistency. Edge: Tulane secondary and OL efficiency vs ECU’s run-pass balance.

Betting Trends & Angles

Tulane 6–2 ATS last eight as home favorite of fewer than 10 points.

East Carolina 4–1 ATS when catching +6 or more on the road.

Under 5–2 in Tulane’s last seven home games with totals below 55.

East Carolina vs. Tulane Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Tulane −6.5 (−110)

Buy up to: −7 (−110 or better)

−7 (−110 or better) Sell down to: −6 (to −125)

−6 (to −125) Total lean: Under 53.5 in projected low-possession pace.

