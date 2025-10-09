East Carolina vs Tulane Odds — Spread, Total & Expert Pick

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 10:36 am by admin
East Carolina vs Tulane — Date, Time & TV
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Tulane Green Wave
- Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Venue: Yulman Stadium (New Orleans, LA)
East Carolina vs Tulane Odds — Open (Oct 8)
- Spread: Tulane −6.5 / East Carolina +6.5
- Moneyline: Tulane −235 / East Carolina +195
- Total: 53.5
- Notes: Market opened near Tulane −6 with light two-way interest; total steady in the 53–54 range with minimal early movement.
Current Odds — Live Board
- Spread: Tulane −6.5 (−110) / East Carolina +6.5 (−110)
- Moneyline: Tulane −235 / East Carolina +195
- Total: 53.5
- Move (open → now): Stable; any push to −7 would mark key buy points on both sides.
Spread & Total Read
- Spread: Tulane −6.5 sits on a dead zone below 7, a price point that typically holds unless respected action floods one side late.
- Total: 53.5 aligns with the Green Wave’s balanced profile; Over bettors want tempo, while Unders bank on Tulane’s red-zone defense.
- Key Numbers: 6 and 7 for sides, 54 for totals.
Public Betting Snapshot
- Spread tickets: ~58% on Tulane −6.5.
- Total tickets: 52% on Over 53.5; slight Over lean in smaller handle markets.
- Moneyline handle: 70/30 toward Tulane as a short-favorite parlay leg.
Injuries & Matchup Notes
- East Carolina: QB room healthy; OL rotation remains thin but improving.
- Tulane: RB depth stabilized; verify DL rotation pre-game for pass-rush consistency.
- Edge: Tulane secondary and OL efficiency vs ECU’s run-pass balance.
Betting Trends & Angles
- Tulane 6–2 ATS last eight as home favorite of fewer than 10 points.
- East Carolina 4–1 ATS when catching +6 or more on the road.
- Under 5–2 in Tulane’s last seven home games with totals below 55.
East Carolina vs. Tulane Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Tulane −6.5 (−110)
- Buy up to: −7 (−110 or better)
- Sell down to: −6 (to −125)
- Total lean: Under 53.5 in projected low-possession pace.
