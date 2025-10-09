BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
East Carolina vs Tulane Odds — Spread, Total & Expert Pick

byAnthony Rome
October 9, 2025
The East Carolina vs Tulane odds line up for a classic AAC grinder under the Thursday night lights. The Green Wave are favored by less than a touchdown and a modest total in the low 50s. Tulane’s balance and defensive consistency make it a reliable short favorite, while East Carolina’s offense remains unpredictable but dangerous in space. As markets firm up near key numbers, we break down the East Carolina vs Tulane odds, opening vs current lines, public splits, and best betting angles.

East Carolina vs Tulane — Date, Time & TV

  • Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Tulane Green Wave
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium (New Orleans, LA)

East Carolina vs Tulane Odds — Open (Oct 8)

  • Spread: Tulane −6.5 / East Carolina +6.5
  • Moneyline: Tulane −235 / East Carolina +195
  • Total: 53.5
  • Notes: Market opened near Tulane −6 with light two-way interest; total steady in the 53–54 range with minimal early movement.

Current Odds — Live Board

  • Spread: Tulane −6.5 (−110) / East Carolina +6.5 (−110)
  • Moneyline: Tulane −235 / East Carolina +195
  • Total: 53.5
  • Move (open → now): Stable; any push to −7 would mark key buy points on both sides.

Spread & Total Read

  • Spread: Tulane −6.5 sits on a dead zone below 7, a price point that typically holds unless respected action floods one side late.
  • Total: 53.5 aligns with the Green Wave’s balanced profile; Over bettors want tempo, while Unders bank on Tulane’s red-zone defense.
  • Key Numbers: 6 and 7 for sides, 54 for totals.

Public Betting Snapshot

  • Spread tickets: ~58% on Tulane −6.5.
  • Total tickets: 52% on Over 53.5; slight Over lean in smaller handle markets.
  • Moneyline handle: 70/30 toward Tulane as a short-favorite parlay leg.

Injuries & Matchup Notes

  • East Carolina: QB room healthy; OL rotation remains thin but improving.
  • Tulane: RB depth stabilized; verify DL rotation pre-game for pass-rush consistency.
  • Edge: Tulane secondary and OL efficiency vs ECU’s run-pass balance.

Betting Trends & Angles

  • Tulane 6–2 ATS last eight as home favorite of fewer than 10 points.
  • East Carolina 4–1 ATS when catching +6 or more on the road.
  • Under 5–2 in Tulane’s last seven home games with totals below 55.

East Carolina vs. Tulane Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Tulane −6.5 (−110)

  • Buy up to: −7 (−110 or better)
  • Sell down to: −6 (to −125)
  • Total lean: Under 53.5 in projected low-possession pace.

