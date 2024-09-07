Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Colorado vs. Nebraska: Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

    JamesBy No Comments
    Colorado vs. Utah

    A highly anticipated rematch from last season takes place when Colorado vs. Nebraska kicks off on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will this be an offensive shootout or will the defenses keep this one a low scoring game?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Colorado Buffaloes (+6.5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (-6.5); o/u 55.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

    Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

    TV: NBC

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cornhuskers

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Nebraska. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Year 2 of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln Nebraska kicked off last week with a 40-7 victory over UTEP. The Cornhuskers returned 17 starters from last season. The offense will be led by 5 star Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. Against UTEP, he went 19/27 for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns. Transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor was his go-to target with 6 receptions for 121 yards and 1 touchdown. Emmett Johnson finished with 8 carries for 71 yards to lead the ground game that combined for 223 yards. Last season, their defense was 11th in the country giving up just 18 points per game. 

    Colorado Buffaloes

    The Colorado Buffaloes kicked off their 2024 season with a 31-26 win over FCS program North Dakota State. Shedeur Sanders started his 2nd season in Colorado with 445 passing yards and 4 touchdowns along with 1 interception. His top receivers were Jimmy Horn Jr. who had 7 receptions for 198 yards and 1 touchdown, and Travis Hunter who had 7 receptions for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns. Colorado managed just 2.6 yards per carry on the ground. After a disappointing 4-8 season, 2nd year head coach Deion Sanders knew he had to beef up the offensive line and fix a defense that gave up 34.8 points per game last season.

    The total has gone OVER in 1 of Colorado’s last 5 away games

    Colorado is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 away games

    Nebraska is 4-7-1 ATS in their last 12 games

    The total has gone OVER in 3 of Nebraska’s last 8 games at home

    Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Prediction

    I like the over 55.5 total points. Nebraska had one of the best defenses in college football last season giving up just 18 points per game. They returned 7 players from that defense. Only two teams were able to score more than 24 points on the Cornhuskers last season: Michigan who won 45-7 on their way to a National Championship, and the Colorado Buffaloes who beat Nebraska 36-14. We know that the Buffs can score on this defense and we know that Shedeur Sanders will be slinging the ball all over the field. On the other side Colorado had one of the worst defenses in the country giving up 34.8 ppg last season. Doesn’t look like they got much better after FCS school North Dakota State was able to move the ball down the field pretty easily scoring 26 points. The Cornhuskers offense did struggle last season but this is a brand new offense now with a 5 star quarterback with a game under his belt. I think both teams should be able to move the ball and we will have an exciting shootout on Saturday night.

    Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Prediction: Over 55.5 Total Points

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com