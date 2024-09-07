Colorado vs. Nebraska: Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

A highly anticipated rematch from last season takes place when Colorado vs. Nebraska kicks off on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will this be an offensive shootout or will the defenses keep this one a low scoring game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado Buffaloes (+6.5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (-6.5); o/u 55.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cornhuskers

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Nebraska. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Year 2 of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln Nebraska kicked off last week with a 40-7 victory over UTEP. The Cornhuskers returned 17 starters from last season. The offense will be led by 5 star Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. Against UTEP, he went 19/27 for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns. Transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor was his go-to target with 6 receptions for 121 yards and 1 touchdown. Emmett Johnson finished with 8 carries for 71 yards to lead the ground game that combined for 223 yards. Last season, their defense was 11th in the country giving up just 18 points per game.

Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes kicked off their 2024 season with a 31-26 win over FCS program North Dakota State. Shedeur Sanders started his 2nd season in Colorado with 445 passing yards and 4 touchdowns along with 1 interception. His top receivers were Jimmy Horn Jr. who had 7 receptions for 198 yards and 1 touchdown, and Travis Hunter who had 7 receptions for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns. Colorado managed just 2.6 yards per carry on the ground. After a disappointing 4-8 season, 2nd year head coach Deion Sanders knew he had to beef up the offensive line and fix a defense that gave up 34.8 points per game last season.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 1 of Colorado’s last 5 away games

Colorado is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 away games

Nebraska is 4-7-1 ATS in their last 12 games

The total has gone OVER in 3 of Nebraska’s last 8 games at home

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Prediction

I like the over 55.5 total points. Nebraska had one of the best defenses in college football last season giving up just 18 points per game. They returned 7 players from that defense. Only two teams were able to score more than 24 points on the Cornhuskers last season: Michigan who won 45-7 on their way to a National Championship, and the Colorado Buffaloes who beat Nebraska 36-14. We know that the Buffs can score on this defense and we know that Shedeur Sanders will be slinging the ball all over the field. On the other side Colorado had one of the worst defenses in the country giving up 34.8 ppg last season. Doesn’t look like they got much better after FCS school North Dakota State was able to move the ball down the field pretty easily scoring 26 points. The Cornhuskers offense did struggle last season but this is a brand new offense now with a 5 star quarterback with a game under his belt. I think both teams should be able to move the ball and we will have an exciting shootout on Saturday night.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Prediction: Over 55.5 Total Points