Delaware at Colorado Preview: Who Holds the Edge in Boulder?

In this Colorado vs Delaware prediction, bettors get a rare FCS vs. Power Five matchup with prime betting intrigue. Colorado is laying more than three touchdowns at altitude, while Delaware brings a proven quarterback and an offensive system built to stress secondaries. Let’s break down whether Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs can cover a four-possession spread—or if the Blue Hens have enough firepower to keep it interesting.

Delaware vs. Colorado Event Information

Matchup: Delaware Blue Hens at Colorado Buffaloes

Delaware Blue Hens at Colorado Buffaloes Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Stadium: Folsom Field — Boulder, CO

Folsom Field — Boulder, CO TV: FOX

Betting Odds

Odds courtesy of Bovada:

Spread: Colorado -24

Colorado -24 Total: 50

Public betting updates can be tracked on The Spread’s betting chart. Early splits suggest the public is heavy on Colorado, which could inflate the line further.

Delaware’s Offense vs. Colorado’s Defense

The Blue Hens’ attack: Delaware transitioned smoothly under QB Ryan O’Connor in 2024, leaning on an RPO-based system and tempo to neutralize athletic gaps. RB Kyron Cumby offers shiftiness in space, while WR Jourdan Townsend is the veteran who can uncover against zone. Delaware’s offensive line isn’t built to mash, but they excel at quick-setting and releasing into screens—perfect to combat bigger defensive fronts.

Colorado’s answer: The Buffs will look to pin their ears back with EDGE Arden Walker and LB Trevor Woods crashing gaps. They’ll dare Delaware to sustain 10-play drives without mistakes. The wild card is Colorado’s secondary—talented but occasionally vulnerable to eye-candy. If O’Connor gets the ball out in 2.5 seconds or less, Delaware can nickel-and-dime into scoring position.

Colorado’s Offense vs. Delaware’s Defense

The Buffs’ identity: QB Shedeur Sanders remains the centerpiece, with NFL-caliber timing, accuracy, and poise. His rapport with WR Travis Hunter and WR Jimmy Horn Jr. creates mismatches Delaware simply cannot replicate in practice. Against man coverage, Hunter’s versatility forces safety help, which opens seams for Horn or slot options like Tar’Varish Dawson.

In the trenches: Colorado’s offensive line was rebuilt in 2025 with more size and depth. While the Buffs aren’t a power-run team, RB Dylan Edwards adds explosive change-of-pace touches that punish overcommits. Delaware’s defensive front, led by DL Chase McGowan, will try to spill runs wide and contain perimeter screens, but depth could wear down in the thin air by the third quarter.

Key Matchups to Watch

Delaware QB O’Connor vs. Colorado blitz looks – Quick-game efficiency determines if Delaware scores more than two touchdowns. Travis Hunter vs. Delaware’s CB1 Tyron Herring – A mismatch on paper; Delaware may bracket but risks leaving others exposed. Colorado OL cohesion vs. Delaware stunts – If Sanders has clean pockets, expect 300+ passing yards. Altitude & depth – FCS defenses historically fade in Boulder by the 4th quarter.

Delaware vs. Colorado Prediction

At -24, oddsmakers are forcing you to pay a premium for Colorado’s star power. Delaware has enough offensive competency to put up 17–20 points if they avoid turnovers, and their tempo can limit defensive substitutions. That makes the total (50) more appealing than the side.

Still, Colorado’s offense with Shedeur Sanders is too efficient to stall repeatedly. Expect an early feeling-out period, but once Colorado’s receivers start winning one-on-one, Delaware’s secondary won’t hold. The Buffs’ depth and altitude advantage should create separation in the second half.

Best Bets:

Colorado -24 (lean)

(lean) Over 50 (stronger play; Delaware can contribute 2+ scores, Buffs may hit 40)

Projected Score: Colorado 42, Delaware 17