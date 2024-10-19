College Football Week 8 Over Predictions: The Three Best Over Bets You’ll Make Saturday

Love sitting back and watching two teams score at will? Of course you do – you’re an American sports bettor. The so-called sports betting pundits will make you feel bad for loving overs. They’ll call you “Square.” Not me. I think you’re perfect the way you are. So bet these three matchups if you love playing overs.

Tennessee hasn’t cashed an over ticket for bettors since its 71-0 victory over Kent State on September 14. That said, Alabama has done nothing but cash the over for bettors this season. The only time the over didn’t hit in a Crimson Tide game this season was in Week 2 when they played South Florida. ‘Bama scored 42 points in that game, but held the Bulls to just 16 points. In the last 10 Alabama-Tennessee matchups, the over is 7-3. The over has hit in three consecutive Alabama-Tennessee games, including in last season’s 34-20 ‘Bama victory in Tuscaloosa.

Texas ranks second among all FBS teams in defensive efficiency according to ESPN’s FPI metric, but the Longhorns also rank seventh in offensive efficiency. With Georgia ranking 11th in offensive efficiency, both teams should crank up the offense tonight in Austin, TX. The Longhorns have scored at least 30 points in every game this season, while the Bulldogs have scored at least 31 points in every game but one (their 13-12 dud at Kentucky on September 14). One of the biggest games in Week 8 should also provide plenty of offensive fireworks for bettors.

I know this isn’t the most attractive matchup on the board, especially compared to the other two games listed in this article. That said, hear me out. The over is a perfect 6-0 in Ball State games this season. That’s because the Cardinals own one of the worst offenses among FBS teams in 2024. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in Vanderbilt games as the Commodores’ offense continues to surprise.

Vandy scored 20 points last Saturday in Lexington, KY, which might not seem impressive until you consider Georgia mustered only 13 points against the Wildcats in that same venue. We all remember how Vandy hung 40 on Alabama but the week before the Commodores also scored 27 points against Missouri. They can score and they’ll score plenty tonight against a hapless Ball State squad.