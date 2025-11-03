College Football Week 11 Odds — Weeknight Lines

Last Updated on November 3, 2025 12:36 pm by Michael Cash
Here’s a full rundown of every weeknight College Football Week 11 matchup, including spreads, totals, and money line odds—all verified and current as of Monday PM.
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop current odds 🏈
College Football Week 11 Odds — Tuesday Matchups
Massachusetts at Akron — 7:00 PM ET, InfoCision Stadium (Akron, OH)
Spread: UMass +10.5 (-115) / Akron -10.5 (-105)
Total: 49.5 (O -110 / U -110)
Money Line: UMass +305 / Akron -410
Miami (OH) at Ohio — 7:00 PM ET, Peden Stadium (Athens, OH)
Spread: Miami (OH) +3.5 (-115) / Ohio -3.5 (-105)
Total: 49.5 (O -110 / U -110)
Money Line: Miami (OH) +140 / Ohio -165
College Football Week 11 Lines — Wednesday Odds
Kent State at Ball State — 7:00 PM ET, Scheumann Stadium (Muncie, IN)
Spread: Kent State +1.5 (-110) / Ball State -1.5 (-110)
Total: 46.0 (O -110 / U -110)
Money Line: Kent State EVEN / Ball State -120
Northern Illinois at Toledo — 7:00 PM ET, Glass Bowl (Toledo, OH)
Spread: NIU +14.5 (-115) / Toledo -14.5 (-105)
Total: 43.0 (O -105 / U -115)
Money Line: NIU +430 / Toledo -625
College Football Week 11 Thursday Slate
Georgia Southern at Appalachian State — 7:30 PM ET, Kidd Brewer Stadium (Boone, NC)
Spread: Georgia Southern +6.5 (-110) / App State -6.5 (-110)
Total: 62.5 (O -110 / U -110)
Money Line: Georgia Southern +195 / App State -235
UTSA at South Florida — 7:30 PM ET, Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
Spread: UTSA +14.0 (-105) / South Florida -14.0 (-115)
Total: 68.5 (O -110 / U -110)
Money Line: UTSA +430 / South Florida -625
Week 11 College Football Lines — Friday Night Games
Houston at Central Florida — 8:00 PM ET, FBC Mortgage Stadium (Orlando, FL)
Spread: Houston +1.0 (-110) / UCF -1.0 (-110)
Total: 47.5 (O -110 / U -110)
Money Line: Houston -105 / UCF -115
Northwestern at #20 USC — 9:00 PM ET, LA Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, CA)
Spread: Northwestern +14.5 (-115) / USC -14.5 (-105)
Total: 52.5 (O -110 / U -110)
Money Line: Northwestern +450 / USC -650
Tulane at #22 Memphis — 9:00 PM ET, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN)
Spread: Tulane +6.0 (-110) / Memphis -6.0 (-110)
Total: 55.0 (O -110 / U -110)
Money Line: Tulane +180 / Memphis -220
🧭 For bettors tracking movement, compare live College Football Week 11 odds across multiple sportsbooks to secure the best number before kickoff.
How to read College Football Week 11 lines
Understanding these College Football Week 11 odds means knowing when to trust early movement. Tuesday and Wednesday MAC games often move sharply on totals, while Thursday and Friday matchups featuring ranked teams, such as USC and Memphis, tend to pull heavier national handle. Use our Public Betting guide, CLV primer, and line shopping guide to interpret these changes before placing a wager.
Responsible Gaming
Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or contact the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential 24/7 support and helpline information.
Affiliate Disclosure
Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For more details, please see our Affiliate Disclosure.