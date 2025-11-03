College Football Week 11 Odds — Weeknight Lines

Last Updated on November 3, 2025 12:36 pm by Michael Cash

Here’s a full rundown of every weeknight College Football Week 11 matchup, including spreads, totals, and money line odds—all verified and current as of Monday PM.

College Football Week 11 Odds — Tuesday Matchups

Massachusetts at Akron — 7:00 PM ET, InfoCision Stadium (Akron, OH)

Spread: UMass +10.5 (-115) / Akron -10.5 (-105)

Total: 49.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Money Line: UMass +305 / Akron -410

Miami (OH) at Ohio — 7:00 PM ET, Peden Stadium (Athens, OH)

Spread: Miami (OH) +3.5 (-115) / Ohio -3.5 (-105)

Total: 49.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Money Line: Miami (OH) +140 / Ohio -165

College Football Week 11 Lines — Wednesday Odds

Kent State at Ball State — 7:00 PM ET, Scheumann Stadium (Muncie, IN)

Spread: Kent State +1.5 (-110) / Ball State -1.5 (-110)

Total: 46.0 (O -110 / U -110)

Money Line: Kent State EVEN / Ball State -120

Northern Illinois at Toledo — 7:00 PM ET, Glass Bowl (Toledo, OH)

Spread: NIU +14.5 (-115) / Toledo -14.5 (-105)

Total: 43.0 (O -105 / U -115)

Money Line: NIU +430 / Toledo -625

College Football Week 11 Thursday Slate

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State — 7:30 PM ET, Kidd Brewer Stadium (Boone, NC)

Spread: Georgia Southern +6.5 (-110) / App State -6.5 (-110)

Total: 62.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Money Line: Georgia Southern +195 / App State -235

UTSA at South Florida — 7:30 PM ET, Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

Spread: UTSA +14.0 (-105) / South Florida -14.0 (-115)

Total: 68.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Money Line: UTSA +430 / South Florida -625

Week 11 College Football Lines — Friday Night Games

Houston at Central Florida — 8:00 PM ET, FBC Mortgage Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Spread: Houston +1.0 (-110) / UCF -1.0 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Money Line: Houston -105 / UCF -115

Northwestern at #20 USC — 9:00 PM ET, LA Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, CA)

Spread: Northwestern +14.5 (-115) / USC -14.5 (-105)

Total: 52.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Money Line: Northwestern +450 / USC -650

Tulane at #22 Memphis — 9:00 PM ET, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN)

Spread: Tulane +6.0 (-110) / Memphis -6.0 (-110)

Total: 55.0 (O -110 / U -110)

Money Line: Tulane +180 / Memphis -220

How to read College Football Week 11 lines

Understanding these College Football Week 11 odds means knowing when to trust early movement. Tuesday and Wednesday MAC games often move sharply on totals, while Thursday and Friday matchups featuring ranked teams, such as USC and Memphis, tend to pull heavier national handle. Use our Public Betting guide, CLV primer, and line shopping guide to interpret these changes before placing a wager.

