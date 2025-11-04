College Football Week 11 Odds- Saturday Early Games (Nov. 8)

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

College Football Week 11 Early Games odds — market snapshot

BYU (#8) at Texas Tech (#9)

Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 12:00 PM ET — Jones AT&T Stadium (Lubbock, TX)

Spread: BYU +9.5 (−110) / Texas Tech −9.5 (−110)

Total: 52.0 — Over (−115) / Under (−105)

Moneyline: BYU +285 / Texas Tech −370

Read: Market leans Tech at two possessions. If buyback appears at +10, pace and explosives tilt could tighten the corridor around these College Football Week 11 Early Games odds.

Georgia (#5) vs Mississippi State

Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 12:00 PM ET — Sanford Stadium (Athens, GA)

Spread: Georgia −8.5 (−110) / Mississippi State +8.5 (−110)

Total: 56.5 — Over (−115) / Under (−105)

Moneyline: Georgia −320 / Mississippi State +260

Read: Bulldogs drew early support toward −9.5. Consequently, +9.5 buy points for the dog could appear if limits tug the favorite higher.

Indiana (#2) vs Penn State

Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 12:00 PM ET — Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Spread: Indiana −14.5 (−110) / Penn State +14.5 (−110)

Total: 49.0 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)

Moneyline: Indiana −675 / Penn State +460

Read: Two-score favorite with back-door variance; therefore, monitor any drift toward −13.5 where favorites can firm on game day.

Ohio State (#1) vs Purdue

Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 1:00 PM ET — Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Spread: Ohio State −30.0 (−110) / Purdue +30.0 (−110)

Total: 48.5 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)

Moneyline: —

Read: Thirty-point bands often oscillate around 28–31; accordingly, totals movement near 49 would amplify back-door scenarios in these College Football Week 11 Early Games odds.

How to play Week 11 early college football odds

Start with numbers around key thresholds (3, 7, 10, 14, 21). Then align those with tempo, explosive rate, and verified availability. Finally, keep a live screen open; College Football Week 11 Early Games odds can swing quickly once Saturday limits rise.

