College Football Week 10 Picks – Afternoon, Late Game Best Bets

College Football Week 10 Picks — Afternoon & Evening Card

Florida vs Georgia (Neutral Site) — Best Bet: Florida +7.5 (−115)

Kickoff: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET • Venue: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, FL

Odds: Georgia −7.5 (−105) / Florida +7.5 (−115)

Why we like it: The neutral-site environment often keeps this matchup tight, and both defenses rank top-30 in red-zone efficiency. Florida’s offensive balance under pressure can extend drives, while Georgia’s tempo rarely creates separation early. With a half-point cushion above a touchdown, Florida holds value through key resistance zones.

Pick: Florida +7.5 (−115)

Louisville at Virginia Tech — Best Bet: Virginia Tech +10.5 (−110)

Kickoff: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET • Venue: Lane Stadium — Blacksburg, VA

Odds: Louisville −10.5 (−110) / Virginia Tech +10.5 (−110)

Why we like it: The Hokies are attracting sharp buy signals in the late window. Louisville remains the public side, but Lane Stadium provides one of the toughest defensive atmospheres in the ACC. The Hokies’ pass rush and ball-control tempo can shorten the game and provide fourth-quarter cover equity.

Pick: Virginia Tech +10.5 (−110)

Arizona State at Iowa State — Best Bet: Arizona State +8.5 (−112)

Kickoff: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium — Ames, IA

Odds: Arizona State +8.5 (−112) / Iowa State −8.5 (−108)

Why we like it: Iowa State’s offense is deliberate, and its scoring drives often rely on red-zone efficiency rather than explosive plays. Arizona State’s defensive front can create negative scripts that stall long drives. The Sun Devils are underdogs with live turnover potential in a total expected below 50.

Pick: Arizona State +8.5 (−112)

USC at Nebraska — Best Bet: Nebraska +6.5 (−108)

Kickoff: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET • Venue: Memorial Stadium — Lincoln, NE

Odds: USC −6.5 (−112) / Nebraska +6.5 (−108)

Why we like it: Nebraska’s physicality and run-heavy approach are tailor-made for slowing the Trojans’ offense. USC’s defense continues to leak explosive runs, and a home crowd under the lights enhances the Huskers’ value as live underdogs. Anything above +6 carries key number protection.

Pick: Nebraska +6.5 (−108)

Mississippi State at Arkansas — Best Bet: Arkansas −4.5 (−110)

Kickoff: Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET • Venue: Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, AR

Odds: Mississippi State +4.5 (−110) / Arkansas −4.5 (−110)

Why we like it: Mississippi State has drawn over 70% of early tickets, yet the line has refused to fall. Arkansas holds the situational edge with balance on offense and a more consistent second-level defense. Fade the crowded road underdog and trust the market resistance to signal the sharper side.

Pick: Arkansas −4.5 (−110)

Public Betting — Afternoon & Evening Games

Florida vs Georgia — Tickets: Florida 52% · Georgia 48%

Louisville at Virginia Tech — Tickets: Louisville 37% · VT 63%

Arizona State at Iowa State — Tickets: ASU 44% · ISU 56%

USC at Nebraska — Tickets: USC 51% · Nebraska 49%

Mississippi State at Arkansas — Tickets: Miss State 72% · Arkansas 28%

Today’s College Football Week 10 Picks – Late Card

Florida +7.5 (−115) vs Georgia (neutral)

Virginia Tech +10.5 (−110) vs Louisville

Arizona State +8.5 (−112) at Iowa State

Nebraska +6.5 (−108) vs USC

Arkansas −4.5 (−110) vs Mississippi State

