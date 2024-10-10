Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison: Dukes Cover at Home

The Chanticleers will head to Harrisonburg Virginia to take on the James Madison Dukes on Thursday night in a Sun Belt matchup. Both teams enter Thursday with 4-1 records. The Dukes will look to bounce back after a road loss last week. The Chanticleers are coming off of a 45-37 win over Old Dominion. The Dukes are 9 point favorites and this Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (+9) at James Madison Dukes (-9) o/u 60.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 10, 2024

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, VA

TV: ESPN2

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on James Madison. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina will enter Thursday with a 4-1 record. Last week they took down the Old Dominion Monarchs 45-37. Ethan Vasko had 3 touchdown passes on 367 pass yards. He didn’t have any turnovers on the day. Christian Washington rushed for 89 yards on 8 carries and Braydon Bennett rushed for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries. The defense allowed 3 pass touchdowns and 2 rush touchdowns on 462 total yards. They did have an interception and recovered 2 fumbles. The one loss of the season came to the Virginia Cavaliers by the score of 43-24. Vasko had 222 pass yards and a touchdown and interception in that one. Coastal Carolina totaled 82 rush yards in that game. They allowed 384 combined rush yards as well.

James Madison Dukes

The Dukes return home following a 21-10 loss to UL Monroe last week. Alonza Barnett III completed 20 of his 47 pass attempts for 251 yards. He added 49 yards and a touchdown on the ground and lost a fumble. The defense held UL Monroe to 147 yards passing and had an interception but did allow a touchdown. They also forced a fumble and had 7 tackles for loss. The Dukes biggest game so far this season was a 70-50 win over North Carolina. Barnett had 388 pass yards and 5 passing touchdowns. He also added another 99 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. The defense allowed 616 total yards but had 2 interceptions and recovered 3 fumbles.

Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina is 6-1 SU in their last 7 road games

The OVER is 4-1 in Coastal Carolina’s last 5 games

James Madison is 9-1 SU in their last 10 home games

The UNDER is 3-2 in James Madison’s last 5 games

Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Prediction:

I like James Madison to cover the 9 point spread at home. They have the better quarterback and the better defense. Alonza Barnett III has 12 passing touchdowns and just 1 interception. He also averages 5.3 yards per carry and has 4 rushing touchdowns. The Dukes are 4th in the country in points per game at 45.5. The offense was hot, scoring 70 points and 63 points before the UL Monroe game. They should be able to get back on track against a Coastal Carolina defense that is ranked 99th in the country in opponent points per game at 31.8. Coastal Carolina QB Ethan Vasko has 7 touchdowns to 2 interceptions and has added 2 rushing touchdowns. Before edging out a 1-4 Old Dominion team 45-37, the Chanticleers scored 24 and 28 points the previous 2 games. The James Madison defense is ranked 33rd in the country in opp. points per game at 21.3. James Madison should be able to put up a lot of points and I don’t think Coastal Carolina will be able to keep up.

Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Prediction: James Madison -9