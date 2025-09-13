Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Can Clemson win by more than a FG?

Number 12 Clemson heads to Atlanta to face unranked Georgia Tech at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. Can the Yellow Jackets cover the 3-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. Georgia Tech betting prediction.

Clemson is 1-1 straight up and 0-2 against the spread this year. They lost to LSU in Week 1 and defeated Troy last weekend.

Georgia Tech is 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Colorado, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Matchup & Betting Odds

123 Clemson Tigers (-3) at 124 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+3); o/u 51.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 13, 2025

Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Clemson. That said, this page is updated frequently, so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Clemson starting wide receiver Antonio Williams (hamstring), starting strong safety Khalil Barnes (undisclosed), backup right guard Elyjah Thurmon (undisclosed), and starting left tackle Tristan Leigh (undisclosed) will all miss Saturday’s road clash with Georgia Tech.

Tigers wide receiver Juju Preston (hamstring), running back Jarvis Green (foot), running back Peyton Streko (undisclosed), running back Jay Haynes (knee), wide receiver Sam Earle (undisclosed), and wide receiver Tristan Martinez (undisclosed) have all been ruled out for Saturday’s contest.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Notes

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King is probable to play despite dealing with a lower-body injury. The Texas A&M transfer has thrown for 143 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception while posting a QBR of 89.6 in his lone game of action this year.

Yellow Jackets backup defensive end Ronald Triplette is questionable for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Georgia Tech backup free safety Savion Riley, reserve running back Trelain Maddox, and reserve defensive tackle Shymeik Jones will all miss Saturday’s game with undisclosed injuries.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Clemson is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

The Tigers are 4-5 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2023 season.

Georgia Tech is 3-0 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2023 season.

Georgia Tech is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Betting Prediction

Clemson has looked shaky to start the year. The Tigers lost 17-10 at home to LSU in Week 1. There’s no shame in that, as LSU will likely be a very good team this year. But then Clemson struggled to beat Troy at home last weekend. The Tigers trailed 16-0 against the Trojans before ultimately winning 27-16. Georgia Tech should be better than Troy but not quite as good as LSU on Saturday. That said, the Yellow Jackets might be on the cusp of something big here, and a few numbers will make that case.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-3 ATS when facing ranked opponents since the start of the 2023 season. What’s more, in that same timeframe, Georgia Tech is 9-6-1 ATS in conference games and 10-5 ATS as an underdog. In a mild upset, I like the Yellow Jackets to cover the number at home on Saturday afternoon. The pick is Georgia Tech +3 points over Clemson at Bovada.lv.