Central Michigan vs San Jose State Preview: Can the Chippewas Punch Above Weight in San Jose?

The Central Michigan Chippewas kick off the Matt Drinkall era with a road test against the San Jose State Spartans on Friday, August 29, 2025, at CEFCU Stadium. Kickoff is penciled in for 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1, and while the Spartans enter as 11.5-point home favorites, the seasoned Chippewas bring physicality and grit to a primetime Mountain West opener that’s likely more competitive than the line indicates.

Central Michigan vs. San Jose State Game Details

Date & Time: Friday, August 29, 2025 — 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, California TV: FS1

Current Betting Odds & Snapshot

Spread: San Jose State –11.5

San Jose State –11.5 Moneyline: SJSU ~–450 / CMU ~+350

SJSU ~–450 / CMU ~+350 Over/Under: ~50.5 total points

News, Notes & Storylines

Spartans Building Momentum: Under second-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State aims to capitalize on a 7-win, bowl-cap season and a Mountain West title mindset—with an offense poised to explode through the air.

Under second-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State aims to capitalize on a 7-win, bowl-cap season and a Mountain West title mindset—with an offense poised to explode through the air. CMU Brings Physicality: Led by RB Marion Lukes and a tough, veteran offensive front, Central Michigan leans into its traditional Midwest toughness to challenge SJSU’s speed.

Led by RB Marion Lukes and a tough, veteran offensive front, Central Michigan leans into its traditional Midwest toughness to challenge SJSU’s speed. Quarterback Contrast: Walker Eget returns to lead a pass-hefty Spartans offense, while CMU’s QB situation remains fluid and a potential X-factor under pressure.

Walker Eget returns to lead a pass-hefty Spartans offense, while CMU’s QB situation remains fluid and a potential X-factor under pressure. A Rare Rivalry Resumes: It’s only the third ever game between these teams, with the series tied 1–1, making for a rare and intriguing reset of history.

Previous Meetings

1979 (at San Jose): Central Michigan won narrowly.

Central Michigan won narrowly. 1990 (California Bowl): San Jose State dominated.

With the series even at 1–1 over four decades, this clash comes with fresh stakes.

Final Prediction

San Jose State’s explosiveness and home advantage give them the edge, but Central Michigan’s physical identity shouldn’t be underestimated. Expect a game controlled by the Spartans—but one that remains within reach for the Chippewas.

Prediction: San Jose State 31, Central Michigan 20

