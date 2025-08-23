Can Fresno State Stage an Upset? Bulldogs vs Kansas Preview

Our Fresno State vs Kansas preview kicks off Week 0 with a high-stakes debut. Kansas enters as a heavy 13.5-point home favorite, with the over/under set around 50 points. This game introduces the new regime under head coach Matt Entz for Fresno State—a test of grit, offense-versus-defense, and whether up-tempo chaos can unseat Kansas’ home-field edge.

Team Context & Storylines

Fresno State (New Coach, New Identity): Under first-year head coach Matt Entz, the Bulldogs lean into a power-run identity. QB E.J. Warner, fresh off prolific passing seasons at Temple and Rice, takes command of a revamped offense with a veteran backfield (Donelson, Luke, Gilliam) and elite defensive talent in Al’Zillion Hamilton and Korey Foreman.

Kansas (Stability with Jalon Daniels): Kansas offers familiarity and competition rhythm with senior QB Jalon Daniels returning after a solid 2024—2,400+ passing yards, 447 rushing yards, 20 total;. Kansas also benefits from a stable coaching environment and energized home crowd at Booth Stadium.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Jayhawks are 13.5-point home favorites to beat the Bulldogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 50 points.

Analysis & Prediction

Offense vs. Defense Battle: Fresno State brings a hardened defensive unit—and Warner’s experience could unlock big-play opportunities. Kansas matches with Daniels’ dual-threat upside but often relies on controlled tempo.

Key to Covering Spread: Fresno State must establish the run, manage field position, and force Kansas into possession-heavy drives. Scoring above 17 may be optimistic but plausible if adjustments click early.

Total Points Outlook: With contrasting styles—QB-driven offense vs. conservative leadership—the over 50 has strong support from simulation models, though sharper analysts expect a controlled pace to limit scoring.

Final Prediction: Lean Fresno State +13.5 cover, crediting defensive strength and coaching culture, with over 50.5 favored for scoring lean.

Projected Score: Kansas 31, Fresno State 20.