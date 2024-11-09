BYU vs. Utah Prediction: Will Cougars stay unbeaten, cover the field goal?

No. 9 BYU will put its undefeated record on the line Saturday night in Salt Lake City, UT where they’ll take on Big 12 rival Utah. Will the Cougars cover as slight road favorites? Or is there a better bet on the board in this BYU vs. Utah matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

BYU Cougars (-3.5) at Utah Utes (+3.5); o/u 40

10:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN

BYU vs. Utah Public Betting: Bettors Love Cougars

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on BYU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Retzlaff posts impressive line in win

Jake Retzlaff was 16-for-24 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 37-24 win against UCF. He also had 14 rushes for 38 yards with one touchdown. The final score is not a good indicator of BYU’s dominance over the Knights, as they found the end zone a couple of times in garbage time. After being disrespected by the Vegas bookmakers, Retzlaff and the Cougars silenced the critics and took another step closer to the CFP with a resounding win. They have a couple of tough opponents to close out the season, but Retzlaff has responded to every challenge the team has faced.

QB Wilson might not face BYU

Isaac Wilson may or may not start in the Holy War as Utah has yet to reveal its quarterback plan for Saturday, Josh Furlong of KSL News Salt Lake City reports. Wilson started last week against Houston, but Brandon Rose also got some decent run at quarterback as well. Wilson protected the football while Rose threw an interception, but the Utah staff remains coy about who will start, or if the team will go with a quarterback-by-committee approach once again.

BYU vs. Utah Betting Trends

Brigham Young is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Brigham Young is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Utah’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Utah’s last 5 games at home

BYU vs. Utah Prediction

Take BYU. I don’t see how the Utes move the chains tonight. Their offense has been putrid of late. They don’t throw the ball well, they turn the ball over too much and they haven’t cracked the 20-point mark in any of their last four games.

The Cougars, meanwhile, force takeaways and they don’t allow opponents to move the ball through the air. The Utes will need to pitch a shutout in this one to pull off the small upset. I know Rice-Eccles Stadium is a tough place to win at, especially in these big night games. However, this game comes down to trust for me. I trust the BYU offense to eventually make plays. While I trust Utah’s defense to keep the Utes in the game, I don’t trust that their offense has any punch.

BYU vs. Utah Prediction: BYU Cougars -3