BYU vs. Texas Tech Picks: Will Red Raiders roll in Big 12 Title Game?

Texas Tech hammered BYU in the regular-season meeting between the two teams in early November. Will that be the case again in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game at 12:00 p.m. ET? Our BYU vs. Texas Tech Picks and preview breakdown the matchup and hand out a final score projection.

BYU vs. Texas Tech — Game Day Information

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Kickoff (ET): 12:00 PM ET.

Venue: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan (MAC Championship neutral site).

TV / Streaming: ESPN (national telecast; stream via ESPN app / ESPN+ where available).

BYU vs. Texas Tech Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML BYU +12.5 49.5 +400 Texas Tech -12.5 49.5 -535

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current BYU 53% +11.5 +12.5 Texas Tech 47% -11.5 -12.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

BYU vs. Texas Tech Injury Report

BYU had a handful of probable/questionable entries on the Dec. 3 update (including DL U. Fetuli, RB S. Moa and S P. VanSteenkiste listed as probable; TE K. Nead questionable; LB M. Alford listed out). Those tags indicate BYU expects most of its core contributors to play but carries some depth questions on the defensive front and at tight end that could affect short-yardage and red-zone packages.

Texas Tech’s ledger shows several “probable” designations and a couple of outs in earlier weeks for depth pieces; notable entries on Dec. 3 include WR T. West and CB M. Horn marked out and a CB (M. Stevenson) questionable. The Red Raiders otherwise list key starters as probable, and the team has the rotation depth to absorb a couple of role-player absences — an important advantage in a neutral-site title game where small depth edges matter late.

BYU vs. Texas Tech Picks

Pick: Texas Tech Red Raiders -12.5

This market is asking bettors to accept a two-touchdown margin, and several concrete factors make Texas Tech -12.5 a reasonable, low-variance play:

Recent head-to-head dominance and stylistic mismatch. Texas Tech handled BYU earlier this season in Lubbock, routing the Cougars 29–7 — a result that exposed BYU’s vulnerability to Texas Tech’s defensive playmakers and pressure packages. The rematch on a bigger stage at AT&T Stadium makes me expect a similar script where Texas Tech controls tempo and forces BYU into higher-risk possessions. Home/venue and matchup advantages. The Big 12 title at AT&T Stadium is effectively a Texas Tech-friendly environment (less travel, more familiar conditions) and the Red Raiders boast one of the conference’s most efficient offenses paired with a defense that’s limited explosive plays all season. With BYU carrying some depth questionables on the DL and at tight end — and with Texas Tech’s rotation largely intact — the game flow should favor the Red Raiders building and maintaining a multi-score lead. Market confirmation and betting context. Opening and consensus market prices have Texas Tech in the double-digit range (reports show early books in the -12 to -13.5 area), reflecting sharp and public money aligning on the Red Raiders. When a title-game spread opens and holds in that neighborhood, it often reflects both the matchup truth and the value created by the earlier one-sided meeting.

Projected final score: Texas Tech 34 — BYU 17

