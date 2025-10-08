BYU vs Arizona Odds — Line, Public Splits & Pick

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 10:28 am by admin

The BYU vs Arizona odds headline a prime-time desert matchup in Tucson as No. 18 BYU tries to steady the offense while No. 21 Arizona looks to keep stacking wins under the lights. Oddsmakers have shifted toward the Cougars this week, and with both teams leaning into tempo at times, the market is weighing explosiveness versus red-zone efficiency. Below, we stack opening vs current numbers, public splits, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and buy/sell points so you can price this game precisely.

BYU vs Arizona — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: No. 18 BYU Cougars at No. 21 Arizona Wildcats

No. 18 BYU Cougars at No. 21 Arizona Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Venue: Arizona Stadium (Tucson, AZ)

BYU vs Arizona Odds — Open (Oct 7)

Spread: BYU −1.5 / Arizona +1.5

BYU −1.5 / Arizona +1.5 Moneyline: BYU −120 / Arizona +100

BYU −120 / Arizona +100 Total: 48

48 Notes: Market set a short BYU number with a modest total; early action tracked the Cougars and a tighter scoring projection.

Current Odds — Live Board

Spread: BYU −1.5 (−110) / Arizona +1.5 (−110)

BYU −1.5 (−110) / Arizona +1.5 (−110) Moneyline: BYU −120 / Arizona +100

BYU −120 / Arizona +100 Total: 48

48 Move (open → now): Holding steady at −1.5; total flat at 48.

Public Betting — Tickets

Spread tickets: Slight majority on BYU −1.5

Slight majority on BYU −1.5 Total tickets: Lean Under with the lower number on the board

Lean Under with the lower number on the board Read: Public tilts to the short road favorite; sharps may wait for Arizona +2/+2.5 if it reappears, or grab BYU ML at −120 in lieu of the spread.

Injuries & Weather

BYU: QB Retzlaff trending available (knee); RT Suamataia questionable — monitor Friday status.

QB Retzlaff trending available (knee); RT Suamataia questionable — monitor Friday status. Arizona: WR Tetairoa McMillan probable; secondary rotations stable with no new downgrades reported.

WR Tetairoa McMillan probable; secondary rotations stable with no new downgrades reported. Weather: Clear and dry around 77 °F at kickoff — ideal for specialists and downfield shots.

BYU vs Arizona Betting Trends

Arizona is 5–1 ATS in its last six home games.

BYU has covered three straight as a road dog between +1 and +6.5.

Under is 4–1 in Arizona’s last five after holding an opponent under 24.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: BYU ML −120

Buy up to: −125 on the moneyline (prefer ML to laying −1.5)

−125 on the moneyline (prefer ML to laying −1.5) Sell down to: If the spread flips to Arizona −1, consider BYU +1.5/ML split

If the spread flips to Arizona −1, consider BYU +1.5/ML split Alt angles: Small Under 48 if both OLs control early downs; derivative: first quarter Under 10.5.

