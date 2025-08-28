Buffalo vs. Minnesota Prediction: Will Golden Gophers Crank it Up Week 1?

The stage is set: the Minnesota Golden Gophers open their 2025 season at home against the Buffalo Bulls under the Friday-night lights at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Bulldogs bring a stout defense and a stable rushing attack, but Minnesota brings expectations—and a home crowd ready to throw down. Who sets the tone?

Team Outlooks & Key Matchups

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota enters with high hopes on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Drake Lindsey makes his collegiate debut behind a retooled yet talented O-line, while the ground game—anchored by Darius Taylor and A.J. Turner—shapes up as a physical force. The Gophers also return a historically stingy defense—holding opponents to just 16.9 points per game last season, ranking ninth nationally.

Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo isn’t here to make up the numbers. They return nine defensive starters, including standout linebacker Khalil “Red” Murdock and top-tier edge rushers. On offense, they bring back running back Al-Jay Henderson, who tallied over 1,000 yards last year, and emerging wideout Victor Snow. But their quarterback, Ta’Quan Roberson, remains a question mark—he’s talented, but largely unproven.

Buffalo vs. Minnesota Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Minnesota is a 17.5-point favorite to knock off Buffalo. As for the total, the number sits at 43.5 points.

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Minnesota. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Buffalo vs. Minnesota Prediction

Minnesota has the edge in size, talent, and cohesion, particularly on defense. They should control the tempo early, leaning on the run game to keep the Bones low and the clock moving. But Buffalo’s defensive backbone and physical front make this feel more like a two-touchdown game rather than a blowout.

Final Prediction: Minnesota wins 34–14, covering the –17.5 spread. I like the over better than the Golden Gophers covering, however.