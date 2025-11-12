Buffalo vs Central Michigan Best Bets – Expert Picks & Odds

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — It’s Wednesday MACtion from the middle of the Mitten as Buffalo rolls into Kelly/Shorts Stadium to visit Central Michigan University on November 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Our Buffalo vs Central Michigan best bets center on a tight market (CMU −1), home field advantage and a lopsided ticket split that sets up classic contrarian angles.

How to Watch — Buffalo vs Central Michigan

📅 Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

⏰ Time (ET): 7:00 PM

📺 TV: ESPNU

🏟 Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

Buffalo vs Central Michigan Odds — Week 12

Team Spread Total ML Buffalo +1 43 EVEN Central Michigan −1 43 −120

Where This Game Will Be Won

Buffalo’s path is field-position discipline and third-down defense. If the Bulls win early downs and keep CMU behind the sticks, they can force punts and shorten the contest. Offensively, avoiding negative plays and finishing drives with points is essential in a totals environment set at 43.

Central Michigan leans on home-field rhythm and a steady run game to set up convertible thirds. If the Chips control first down and create 8–10 play drives, they can tilt time of possession and wear down Buffalo’s front in the fourth quarter — exactly the script a −1 favorite wants.

Who Is The Public Betting — Buffalo vs Central Michigan

Team % of Bets Open Current Buffalo 14% +3.5 +1 Central Michigan 86% −3.5 −1

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the College Football Public Betting Chart

Before You Bet

Heavily one-sided tickets (86% CMU) with a compressed spread can create late buy-back on Buffalo.

Total 43 implies field-position leverage; red-zone efficiency likely decides cover.

Correlated angles: CMU with Under if you expect sustained drives; Buffalo +1 with Over if pace unexpectedly spikes.

Buffalo vs Central Michigan Prediction & Expert Pick

Best Bet: Central Michigan −1. Home field plus drive consistency favors the Chips in a low-total game. Secondary angle: Under 43 if you project stalled drives and more punts than touchdowns.

