Boston College vs. Florida State Prediction: Will Seminoles Rebound?

Following their Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech, will the Seminoles rebound when they host the Eagles in a standalone game on Labor Day evening? Or will the Eagles at least cover in tonight’s Boston College vs. Florida State matchup? Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston College Eagles (+16.5) at Florida State Seminoles (-16.5); o/u 50

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, September 2, 2024

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Eagles

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Boston College. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

James not apart of Eagles’ depth chart

Grayson James (undisclosed) is not part of the Eagles’ depth chart for their game Monday at Florida State, Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe reports. According to Curran Schestag of SB Nation, James was recently out for the Eagles’ team practices because of minor nicks. They may be more than minor though, considering his chart exclusion suggests he will sit out against the reigning ACC champions.

Uiagaleli struggles in season opener

D.J. Uiagalelei was 19-for-27 passing for 193 yards during Saturday’s 24-21 defeat to Georgia Tech. He also had six rushes for seven yards. Florida State was very conservative with the ball through out the game taking little shots down the field. This led to a very modest final stat line for Uiagalelei. The Seminoles may look to open things up more offensively next week against another explosive offense in Boston College, if so it may give better indication of how Uiagalelei can perform for the season.

Boston College vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Boston College is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Boston College’s last 15 games

Florida State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Boston College

Florida State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Boston College

Boston College vs. Florida State Prediction

Take the under. Florida State wasn’t a total disaster last week in Ireland– the Seminoles just looked uninspiring. They should rebound tonight against Boston College. I expect FSU to build a lead in the first half and then take the air out of the ball in the second. Since they already have a loss on their resume, they won’t take many chances against an Eagles team that won’t be able to score much, if at all.

Boston College vs. Florida State Prediction: UNDER 49.5