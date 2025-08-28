Boise State vs. South Florida Prediction: Can Broncos prove they’re more than just Jeanty?

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, No. 25 Boise State kicks off its season on the road against South Florida at 5:30 p.m. ET, under the Friday night spotlight on ESPN. The Broncos are entering a new chapter—one without their star running back Ashton Jeanty—as they aim to signal that their success transcends any single player. But the Bulls aren’t just the opening act—they want to make that first impression loud and clear.

What’s at Stake

Boise State’s departure from the Mountain West next year adds even more weight to this opener. A statement win would reinforce their reputation as Group of Five power and signal playoff intentions early. According to MWCConnection, the Broncos carry a 59% probability to win the conference this year, underscoring high expectations out of the gate.

South Florida, under coach Alex Golesh, purposely loaded its schedule—starting with this test against Boise State—looking for scenarios that build character and credibility quickly.

Offensive Fires in Both Corners

Boise State’s offense leans on experienced quarterback Maddux Madsen, who posted 3,018 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions in 2024. The playbook will now be filled out by committee—including Sire Gaines, Malik Sherrod, and Breezy Dubar—highlighting depth after Jeanty’s departure.

The Bulls boast Byrum Brown, healthy and ready to build on a 2023 season with 3,292 passing yards, 26 TDs, and 11 rushing scores. Additionally, South Florida cracked bowls and set offensive records last season—even with Brown hurt for part of the year.

Betting Odds & Public Betting

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Boise State is a 5.5-point favorite to knock off South Florida. As for the total, the number sits at 63 points.

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boise State vs. South Florida Prediction

This season opener feels less about the scoreboard and more about identity. Can Boise State prove its foundation is deeper than any one star? Can South Florida dream big early and flip expectations? If Boise State delivers decisively, it’s a sign they’re ready to ride again—Heisman or not.

Boise State has both pedigree and preparation on its side, as well as a quarterback-tempered roster designed to sustain success beyond Jeanty. South Florida will bring energy and local heat, but likely not enough to derail the Broncos’ opening-day momentum.

Final Call: Boise State wins, 34–20, covering the spread with ease, and the total staying comfortably under 63.