Ball State vs. Miami: Are the Hurricanes a good bet?

The Ball State Cardinals will head to Miami to take on the Hurricanes. With the Canes listed as 36.5-point favorites and the total at 54 points what is the best bet from Hard Rock Stadium? Keep reading for our Ball State vs. Miami prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

143 Ball State (+36.5) at 144 Miami (-36.5); o/u 54

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

TV: ESPN

Ball State vs. Miami Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Ball State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ball State Cardinals Game Notes

Ball State moved to 1-0 after defeating Missouri State 42-34 on September 7th. Braedon Sloan rushed 103 yards on 21 attempts. The Cardinals hit the road to face the #10 Hurricanes on Saturday.

Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

Miami moved to 2-0 after there 47-point victory against Florida A&M last Saturday. Cam Ward threw for 304 yards and 3 TDs in the victory. The Canes will host Ball State on Saturday in hopes of remaining undefeated

Ball State vs. Miami Betting Trends

Miami is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Ball State is 1-4 SU in its last 5 road games.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 games for Miami.

Ball State vs. Miami BETTING PREDICTION

Lay the big number with the Hurricanes. Miami is not going to take anybody lightly this year and this offense is explosive. Cam Ward is electric at the quarterback position and the Cardinals are not going to have any answers. This feels like a 48-7 final in favor of the Hurricanes.

Ball State vs. Miami Prediction: Miami -36.5