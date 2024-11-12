Ball State vs. Buffalo Prediction: Will Cardinals cover as small underdog?

MAC foes Ball State and Buffalo will clash on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET from UB Stadium. Will the Cardinals cover as a 5-point road dog? Or is there a better bet in this Ball State vs. Buffalo matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ball State Cardinals (+5) at Buffalo Bulls (-5); o/u 54.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 12, 2024

UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

TV: CBSSN

Ball State vs. Buffalo Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points with Bulls

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Buffalo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Semonza throws two interceptions in close loss

Kadin Semonza was 23-for-36 passing for 280 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Tuesday’s 27-21 loss to Miami (OH). Semonza led a pretty static offense throughout the conference matchup, as the Cardinals still search for their second conference win. The young starter did amass 280 yards for the third time this season, but this was paired with a lackluster one touchdown and two interceptions. He’ll look to pick it up next week against Buffalo.

Ogbonna has two touchdowns in win over Akron

C.J. Ogbonna completed 17 of 29 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 41-30 victory against Akron. He also had eight rushes for 63 yards with one touchdown. Ogbonna pieced together a solid lead early in the game, giving him not too much need to throw the ball later in the matchup. Nonetheless, the quarterback finished out with a solid performance, and he should be able to match or even elevate against Ball State after Buffalo’s bye.

Ball State vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Ball State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Buffalo

Ball State is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Buffalo

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Buffalo’s last 8 games at home

Ball State vs. Buffalo Prediction

Take Ball State. The Cardinals have one of the weaker offenses in college football but they should be able to move the ball through the air on this Buffalo defense. The Bulls are allowing 255. 4 passing yards per game, which ranks 116th in FBS. The Cardinals have also been competitive in recent games. They covered at Vanderbilt as a 27.5-point underdog, versus Northern Illinois as a 13.5-point dog and against Miami-Ohio as a 13-point dog.

Granted, they’re not receiving as many points tonight as they have in games over the past month, but the bottom line is that Ball State is 4-1 against the spread over its last five games. It’s been the opposite for the Bulls, who are just 2-3 at the betting window over their last five games.

Ball State vs. Buffalo Prediction: Ball State Cardinals +5