Auburn vs Baylor Preview: Can the Tigers Tame the Bears on the Road?

The 2025 college football season kicks off with a high-stakes SEC vs. Big 12 showdown as the Auburn Tigers head to Waco to face the Baylor Bears on Friday, August 29, 2025 at McLane Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Auburn looking to extend its season-opening win streak and Baylor aiming to leverage its offense at home before a sold-out crowd.

Auburn vs Baylor Game Details

Date & Time: Friday, August 29, 2025 — 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

TV: FOX

Current Betting Odds & Snapshot

Spread: Auburn –2.5

Auburn –2.5 Moneyline: Auburn approximately –130, Baylor around +108

Auburn approximately –130, Baylor around +108 Over/Under: 58.5 points

News, Notes & Storylines

Auburn's Season Opener Streak: The Tigers enter their eighth straight opener under Hugh Freeze, seeking to continue a dominant trend where they've held opponents to 21 points or less and rarely conceded a touchdown in season openers.

Baylor's Offensive Momentum: Baylor returns its potent offense, led by Heisman-watch QB Sawyer Robertson and freshman RB Bryson Washington, in front of a high-energy home crowd.

First Meeting Since 1975: This rare matchup marks only the fifth time these teams have met, and the first meeting since the mid-'70s—a clash of two programs on differing paths.

Pressure on Auburn's QB Spot: Jackson Arnold, en route to Auburn via transfer, steps into a pivotal role with expectations to manage the road atmosphere and Baylor's home-field heat.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Games)

1976 (Auburn): Bears won—classic thriller.

1975 (Auburn): Game details faded, but Auburn edged out Baylor.

Game details faded, but Auburn edged out Baylor. (Only two prior meetings — this will be just the third in decades.)

This long gap adds intrigue—historical edge unclear, energy around an old series being renewed.

Final Prediction

Auburn’s opener instincts and physical game plan should keep them competitive early, but Baylor’s balanced offense and home crowds tilt things. Expect a tight battle with Baylor edging ahead late.

Prediction: Baylor 31, Auburn 28

