Arkansas vs Ole Miss Prediction: Can the Razorbacks Keep It Close in Oxford?

In this Arkansas vs Ole Miss prediction, two SEC teams meet in a high-profile Saturday night game in Oxford. Ole Miss brings explosive offense and home-field heat, while Arkansas is the hungry underdog that can hang around if they protect the ball and control field position. Below you’ll find event details, the market links, matchup notes, and one crisp pick.

Event Information

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Ole Miss Rebels

Arkansas Razorbacks at Ole Miss Rebels Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, MS

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, MS TV: ESPN

Betting Odds & Market Info

Spread: Arkansas +6.5 / Ole Miss -6.5

Arkansas +6.5 / Ole Miss -6.5 Total (O/U): 62.5

What matters to bettors

Ole Miss offense: High-octane, chunk-play driven — when their passing game clicks they can pile up points in a hurry. Their home environment amplifies that.

High-octane, chunk-play driven — when their passing game clicks they can pile up points in a hurry. Their home environment amplifies that. Arkansas counter: The Razorbacks need turnover creation, third-down stops, and special-teams angles. Their best path is limiting explosive plays and flipping the field with turnovers or returns.

The Razorbacks need turnover creation, third-down stops, and special-teams angles. Their best path is limiting explosive plays and flipping the field with turnovers or returns. Game-script pivots: Late rotation, red-zone efficiency, and pressure on the QB will swing this line. A couple of early big plays can make this a shootout; a clean, possession-style script keeps the number within reach for Arkansas.

Prediction & Best Bet

Predicted Score: Ole Miss 38, Arkansas 28

Best Bet: Arkansas +6.5 (small–medium unit)

Why I like it: Ole Miss is the more dangerous offense, but a 6.5-point number buys meaningful insurance in a rivalry game that can produce special-teams swings and late substitutions. Arkansas has shown the ability to cover when they protect the ball and force a few turnovers; against a Rebels offense that can be boom-or-bust, the Razorbacks plus the points is a pragmatic value ticket. If you want the cleaner win, lean Ole Miss straight up. But for upside and protection, take Arkansas +6.5.